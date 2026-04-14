Woman accidentally drops ₹70,000 ring while filming reel during IPL match: ‘Loss ho gya’

A fun reel at a packed cricket match quickly turned into an expensive mistake when a woman lost her ₹70,000 ring while filming a viral trend. The video was later shared by Madhu Priya, who captured the moment the situation went wrong. (@madhupriya_2426/Instagram)

The incident took place during an Indian Premier League match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium on April 11, when Sunrisers Hyderabad faced Punjab Kings.

The video was later shared by Madhu Priya herself, who captured the moment the situation went wrong.

In the video, the woman can be seen attempting to recreate a popular “ring trend”.

Trend goes wrong: As part of the trend, she pretends to toss her ring in the air while recording. However, the act did not go as planned. Instead of catching it safely, she accidentally dropped the ring for real.

The video shows the ring slipping away during the recording, after which the woman appears visibly shocked. She is then seen searching around her seat and the nearby area, trying to locate the missing ring.

“ ₹70,000 ka loss ho gaya. Ring is still missing,” the caption of the video reads.

The woman also appealed to anyone at the stadium who might come across the ring to help return it. “If anyone from the stadium is watching this, please help us find our ring and return it. DM us, we will share the ticket details,” the caption added.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.

Also Read: Man kneels to propose to girlfriend during MI vs KKR match, drops ring mid-moment: ‘MI won twice in a single day’