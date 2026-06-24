Woman faces ‘panic attacks’ after joining dream Bengaluru company despite everything ‘being good’

A 23-year-old tech professional has sparked an emotional discussion online after opening up about her severe anxiety despite landing her dream job in Bengaluru. The software engineer said that her package unexpectedly doubled, and her initial transition to the new city went smoothly. However, she shared that since starting her office routine, she has suffered frequent panic attacks and non-stop crying spells at her desk. The woman asked Reddit whether she should resign from her job or take a few days off. (Representative image). (Pexels)

“Got into my dream company, but crying everyday,” the woman wrote on Reddit, adding that she landed the job with 2× the package she “demanded”.

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“I thought I'd be miserable at PG and metro but it's surprisingly okay. I came here a week before my joining date to be prepared and loved those 5-6 days.”

However, what was supposed to be smooth sailing turned torturous for the employee after she found herself having “panic attacks” and “crying every 60-70 minutes”.

“I call my parents and partner from the bathroom stall. My dad asked me to come back. Idk why. Everything is good. People are nice. We get nice food, great office, and a structured environment. Kuch kaam bhi nahi diya. Sirf mandatory training and all. Why is this happening to me?”

She asked Reddit if she should take sick leave, resign to relocate to her hometown or ask her mother to stay with her for a few days.

“I also have prior experience of working at an MNC at my home town. Similar culture so not everything is new. Bas usme hybrid tha, I had to go only two days.”