Woman films sadhus inside pizza shop in Prayagraj, faces heat: ‘You’re behaving so cheap'

A content creator faced backlash for filming a group of sadhus inside a pizza shop and sharing the video on social media. Prayagraj Xpress, an Instagram account sharing videos from the ongoing Mahakumbh mela, shared the video with the caption, "Bhai hum toh bhandara kha rahe hai aur baba pizza. Bahut kamayi hui hai baba logo ki. (While we are eating at bhandaras, these babas are eating pizza. Seems like they have earned a lot.)" HT.com cannot verify if the video was filmed by someone affliated with Prayagraj Xpress or shared from another content creator. In the video, a woman is heard interacting with four sadhus inside a Dominos' outlet in Prayagraj.(Instagram/PrayagrajXpress)

In the video, a woman is heard interacting with four sadhus inside a Dominos' outlet in Prayagraj. She inquired about the pizza they had decided to buy. "Pata nahi, beta. Abhi toh ₹150 waala khaya tha. (We dont know, child. Earlier, we ate the pizza that cost ₹150.)" one of them said. She advises them to go for the ₹250 pizza next and the sadhu humbly requests her to buy it for them. "Arey humare pass hote toh hum aapse bolrahe hote. (If I had money, why would I have asked you?)" she replied.

Social media reacts

The video garnered nearly half a million views and drew sharp criticism from social media users who slammed the woman filming the sadhus. "Why you are behaving so cheap. If you can't feed them let them do whatever they are doing," said one of them.

"Sadhus get hungry too. What if they are eating pizza? They are not hurting anyone," said another user.

Others accused her of being rude to the sadhus. "He asked you for food in such a gentle way. If you are not capable of paying for their food, then don't make a video of them. You are making a video to earn money," read one comment.

