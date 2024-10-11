Woman praises BigBasket on X. ‘We regret the inconvenience,’ company responds

In today’s social media landscape, brands are often on high alert for complaints from customers. After all, one bad review can be read by millions, damaging the brand name and reputation irrevocably. But this heightened vigilance can sometimes lead to amusing misunderstandings, as was the case with BigBasket recently. A hilarious misunderstanding ensued after a woman praised BigBasket on X(Bloomberg)

It all started when X user Amirtha Murugesan shared a word of appreciation for BigBasket on the social media platform. Murugesan noted that the online grocery retailer had bundled together the two things women order while on their periods - sanitary napkins and ice cream – and was selling the combo pack at a discounted price.

“Well played, BigBasket,” she wrote, sharing a screenshot of the combo pack and tagging the company.

BigBasket evidently took the compliment for a complaint and apologised for the non-existent issue.

“We regret the inconvenience caused. Could you please help us with your registered contact number via DM? We'll do our best to sort this issue out,” the company said in response to Murugesan’s post.

The exchange has amused hundreds of people on the social media platform. This interaction quickly gained traction as users found humour in the misunderstanding. Some dropped laughing face emojis, while others asked BigBasket to read the post properly before responding.

Ganesh Sonawane, the founder and CEO of Frido, theorised that praise is so rare that most brand automatically assume that someone tagging them means a complaint.

“Bro, she is praising you. Why are you sorry,” one X user asked BigBasket.

Some, however, put the misunderstanding down to increased use of automation in addressing user complaints. “Bot life is so awkward,” a user wrote.

“Automation ends up looking weird sometimes. We all remember the Indigo response. In my opinion, companies can have real people answering to the queries and strive to solve the problems of their customers. But doing it at scale is a different game,” said X user Nikhil.

(Also read: Bengaluru woman slams BigBasket for sending free flowers on Onam)