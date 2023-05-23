Woman’s snack order backfires as RCB loses to GT, Swiggy Instamart offers cheeky suggestion

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) battled it out on the cricket field at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru yesterday. Virat Kohli smashed a century and fueled many RCB fans’ hopes that the team would make it to the playoffs. An RCB fan was so sure about the team’s victory that she ordered snacks to treat her entire PG. However, all her hopes were dashed as Hardik Pandya’s team emerged victorious with a six-wicket triumph over Faf du Plessis’ RCB. Now, a tweet about the same has attracted the attention of many, including that of Swiggy Instamart. The company, adding a touch of humour to the scenario, dropped a comment on the post. An RCB fan ordered snacks from Swiggy Instamart to treat her entire PG. However, her plan backfired as the team lost to GT. (Twitter/@idkyar)

“My roommate ordered snacks for the entire PG from Instamart because she thought RCB will win,” wrote Twitter user Prakriti while sharing a picture of snacks on Twitter.

After the tweet went viral, Swiggy Instamart replied to it and wrote, “Now you all order tissue paper for her.”

Gujarat Titans (GT) chased a target of 198 runs in just 19.1 overs, with Shubman Gill hitting the winning six. With this impressive win, the team has secured their place in the playoffs and cemented their position as the table toppers.

