Tuesday, May 28, 2024
You are a genius if you can find out how A is related to D in this mind-bending brain teaser

ByVrinda Jain
May 28, 2024 07:03 PM IST

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by the page "mindyourlogic". Will you be able to solve this puzzle?

If you find yourself feeling bored at home and are seeking a productive activity, we have an engaging brain teaser for you to tackle. This particular puzzle will challenge you to think creatively and may initially appear simple, but arriving at the solution might prove to be a bit more difficult than expected. We recommend employing your logical reasoning skills to successfully solve this brain teaser.

You only have 15 seconds to solve this puzzle.
You only have 15 seconds to solve this puzzle.

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by the page "mindyourlogic". The question reads, "A is B's sister. C is B's mother. D is C's Father. E is D's mother. Then, how is A related to D?" (Also Read: Brain Teaser: Can you find the missing number in this maths puzzle without a calculator?)

Are you up for a challenge? We've made this brain teaser a bit more difficult by limiting your time to just 15 seconds to solve it. Can you rise to the challenge and figure it out in time? Your time starts now...

Take a look at the post here:

This brain teaser was shared a while ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained numerous likes and comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their answers. (Also Read: Brain teaser: There’s a clue in the image, but people can’t find it. Can you solve it?)

Here's how people reacted to the brain teaser:

An individual wrote, "Grandfather of A and B."

A second said, "A is the granddaughter of D."

"A is son/daughter of D," posted a third.

Had a fun time solving this? Earlier, another brain teaser went viral on social media. It was shared on X by the handle "Brainy Bits Hub". The puzzle states, "If three boys can eat three burgers in three minutes, how many burgers will 10 boys eat in 10 minutes?" Many people had various answers to this question. What is the solution according to you?

News / Trending / You are a genius if you can find out how A is related to D in this mind-bending brain teaser
