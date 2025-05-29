‘You betrayed me’: Singapore woman’s fiery outburst at husband after colleague calls him ‘baby’

A couple in Singapore was caught on camera having a heated argument in public after the woman allegedly confronted her husband about a female colleague who called him “baby.” The video of the incident quickly went viral on social media, sparking thousands of reactions online. The woman confronts him over the colleague’s use of the word “baby”.(Representational Image/Pexel)

The footage, posted on a social media platform, Instagram, shows the man standing near a car park while the woman, believed to be his wife, yells at him from the first floor of a nearby building. Her voice is so loud and angry that it can be clearly heard in the video.

When the woman questions him about the colleague’s choice of words, the man attempts to de-escalate the situation by asking her to lower her voice. But this only fuels her anger further.

“I want to let everyone hear. You betrayed me!” she shouts.

Trying to defend himself, the man says, “She calls everyone in the office baby. Everyone.”

The woman responds sharply, “She calls everyone baby. Are you sure?”

As the man continues to ask her to stop the public confrontation, she cuts him off, saying, “You do not tell me what to do. I tell you what to do.”

In a dramatic end to the confrontation, she throws down a pillow and a bolster from the upper floor and orders him to leave. “Go. Get out of my sight. I do not want to see you tonight.” The clip ends with the man picking up the pillow and bolster and walking away.

Internet reacts

The post had garnered over 43,000 likes and 1,700 comments on Instagram and has been making rounds on social media. Many online users weighed in on the situation with a mix of sympathy, humour, and disbelief.

“What kind of person calls everyone baby? Did she give birth to everyone in the office?” one user commented.

Another wrote, “I can feel the anger and the pain in her voice.”

“She loved him though, that pillow and bolster were her last act of love towards him,” added another.