Yuvraj Singh celebrates 15th anniversary of 'six sixes' with son in cute video

On September 19, 2007, at the inaugural T20 World Cup, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh made history by becoming the first batsman to hit six consecutive sixes in an over. Yuvraj took down Stuart Broad in the 19th over of India's inning by hitting him for six sixes in every part of the ground, pushing India's total over the 200-run mark. But since then, it has been 15 whole years and now Yuvraj Singh finds himself in an entirely different position where he is a father to his adorable baby boy named Orion Keech Singh. And this is pretty much the situation that can be seen in a video that has recently been shared by the former cricketer on his Instagram page.

Yuvraj Singh has shared the video of himself watching the snippet of the historic cricket match along with his son, with a caption that reads, “Couldn’t have found a better partner to watch this together with after 15 years.” Yuvraj Singh has over 15.1 million dedicated followers on his Instagram page where he regularly shares updates about his life and sport.

Watch the video of Yuvraj Singh and his son watching television right here:

Shared a bit more than three hours ago, this video has already received more than 5.35 lakh likes on it so far.

Irfan Pathan took the comments section in order to write, “Little one is keeping an eye on your technique. Focused.” “Cute baby,'' noted another individual. "Best all-rounder for India,” remarked a third, followed by emojis of the Indian flag.