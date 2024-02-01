 Zomato hilariously reacts to man’s unusual request involving cake | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Zomato hilariously reacts to man’s unusual request involving cake. Here’s what happened

Zomato hilariously reacts to man’s unusual request involving cake. Here’s what happened

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 01, 2024 05:52 PM IST

“This is hilarious,” wrote an X user while reacting to a man's unusual request to Zomato involving a cake.

Zomato took to X to share a hilarious response to a man’s unusual request. The man tagged the food delivery company in a tweet and asked them to increase the ‘word limit’ for the cooking instructions one leaves while placing an order. What makes the situation funny is the reason behind this request - a cake with the wrong message written across it.

An X user shared this image of a cake with an unusual request for Zomato. (X/@GauravP1005)
An X user shared this image of a cake with an unusual request for Zomato. (X/@GauravP1005)

X user Gaurav wrote, “Please increase the word limit” and shared two images. One of the pictures is a screenshot of the order he placed with instructions on what to write on the cake. The other image shows the cake he received which has a 'Happy Birthday' cake topper along with 'Isha possib'. He also tagged Zomato.

Also Read: Woman shares hilarious blunder involving cake she ordered from Zomato. Watch

We won’t spoil the fun by giving away everything. So take a look at the tweet and Zomato's reaction to it:

The post was shared a few hours ago on X. Since then, it has collected more than 1.1 lakh views. The tweet has further accumulated nearly 5,700 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share, with many posting rib-tickling reactions.

What did X users say about this post?

“Taking the client's brief too seriously!” joked an X user. “Why there are no quotes in ISHA, it was clearly written " ISHA" if possib,” joined another. “What is this behaviour, Isha is a joke to you?” added a third. “Something similar happened to me,” shared a fourth. “This is hilarious,” wrote a fifth. Many reacted to the post using laughing out loud emoticons.

Also Read: Ever wondered how cakes are made in a factory? Viral video shocks people

Earlier, a video of a similar incident went viral. A woman took to Instagram and shared how she ordered a birthday cake for her brother with a special message. She also unchecked the ‘Don’t send cutlery’ option while ordering the item from Zomato. However, when the cake was delivered, it had “Happy birthday Himansu, Don’t send cutlery,” written on it.

What are your thoughts on Zomato’s response to the man’s hilarious request regarding the message on the cake?

