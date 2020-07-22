A Suitable Boy: Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala are all set for celebration in new still

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 11:59 IST

A new still from the upcoming BBC One TV series A Suitable Boy found its way to the Internet. The picture shows actors Ishaan Khatter and Tanya Maniktala in a celebratory mode. The show will be out on Netflix in India.

Ishaan is dressed in a cream sherwani with a pale blue and gold rimmed safa while Tanya sports a bright purple and white-bordered sari. She is also wearing heavy jewellery and has gajra in her hair.

A Suitable Boy, directed by veteran international filmmaker of Indian origin Mira Nair, is a novel by writer Vikram Seth. The novel, set in post-Independence India, is the story of four families, spread across several months and deals with one character and her quest to find a suitable match for her younger daughter, Lata.

The drama series also stars Tabu, Rasika Dugal, Shahana Goswami and Ram Kapoor. It will also be available on Netflix. Lead actor Ishaan had tweeted the good news to his fans on Instagram.

“Love doesn’t recognise borders, love simply is..Bringing you the story of Maan, Saeeda and a lot more #asuitableboy coming on @netflix_in soon @bbc #lookoutpoint,” he wrote in his post, sharing the trailer. In the series, Ishaan plays a character called Maan, son of a politician who is smitten by a courtesan, Saeda Bai (played by Tabu).

The trailer of the series was unveiled earlier this month on July 11 and shows several romantic scenes. One particularly talked about one is between Ishaan and Tabu. Talking about it to Bollywood Hungama in an interview, Ishaaan had said, “Oh, yeah! I think what I realised is I seek out challenging experiences and I seek out experiences that would give me an opportunity to grow. I couldn’t think of a better experience than having a one-to-one equation and a working relationship with one of my favourite actresses of our cinema. So I think my tendency is to get much more excited than nervous and I couldn’t wait.”

