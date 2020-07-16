e-paper
Home / TV / Ishaan Khatter and Tabu’s A Suitable Boy to arrive on Netflix: ‘Love doesn’t recognise borders’

Ishaan Khatter and Tabu’s A Suitable Boy to arrive on Netflix: ‘Love doesn’t recognise borders’

Ishaan Khatter’s BBC series Suitable Boy will also be arriving on Netflix. The show is directed by Mira Nair and is based on Vikram Seth’s sweeping tale of four families set in the post-Partition era.

Jul 16, 2020
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ishaan Khatter and Tabu in a still from A Suitable Boy.
Filmmaker Mira Nair’s upcoming BBC television series A Suitable Boy will also be available on Netflix. Lead actor Ishaan Khatter tweeted the good news to his fans on Instagram.

“Love doesn’t recognise borders, love simply is..Bringing you the story of Maan, Saeeda and a lot more #asuitableboy coming on @netflix_in soon @bbc #lookoutpoint,” he wrote in his post, sharing the trailer. A Suitable Boy also plays Tanya Maniktala in the lead while Tabu, Ram Kapoor and Namit Das also star.

 

On the show, Ishaan plays plays Maan, a politician’s son (Kapoor), smitten by a courtesan Saeeda Bai (Tabu). “‘A Suitable Boy’ has been an enriching experience and I’m ever so excited for people to see it. Maan is one of the most interesting characters I’ve read and portraying him on screen has been a delight,” Ishaan said in a statement.

Described as a panoramic tale charting the fortunes of four large families, the story is set in the North India of 1951, the same time the country was carving out its own identity as an independent nation and was about to go to the polls for its first democratic general election.

Also read: Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: An outsider who became an insider

A BBC One adaptation, the six-part series also stars Vijay Varma and Rasika Dugal. Other than A Suitable Boy, Khatter has romantic action thriller Khaali Peeli with Ananya Pandey

A Suitable Boy is among the 17 new films and series teased by Netlfix in their latest sizzle reel. Other titles include Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Raat Akeli Hai, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Ludo, Class of 83 and more.

