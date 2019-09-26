Ahead of Bigg Boss 13, here are 5 times Salman Khan had a face-off with contestants

tv

Actor Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss for such a long time that he has almost become synonymous with the reality show. While he mainly brings a comic element to the show, he has also had his face-offs with participants as well.

Sapna Bhavnani



In response to Bhavnani’s claim that she was not on the show for money, Salman had told her on Bigg Boss 6: “If you are not here to play the game, are you on a picnic at a resort?” Not one to anyone’s digs lying down, Sapna had retorted, “Koi haq nahi banta har hafte sabki bezzati karte rahe. Kyunki aap mujhe paisa dete ho mai aapki bull**it sunti rahoongi har Friday,” Mumbai Mirror quoted the hairdresser as saying.

Swami Om



Swami Om was arguably the most controversial figure in the entire history of Bigg Boss. The Bigg Boss 10 contestant not only had verbal fights, but even indulged in disgusting physical brawls during his stay, triggering Salman’s anger. He had ugly fights with Bani, Monalisa, Manu, Manveer, Priyanka and literally everyone else in the house. He crossed all limits when he threw his urine on Bani during a task. Bigg Boss had to throw him out of the house for his disgusting behaviour.

Priyanka Jagga



After warning her several times for abusive behaviour inside the Bigg Boss 10 house, Salman said that he will make Priyanka Jagga leave the show or quit hosting it. However, Priyanka claimed after her eviction, “Salman sir didn’t kick me out. I know that’s how it has been projected but the truth is I, myself, asked him to let me go. When Salman sir said that he won’t work with Colors if they work with me, I just said, ‘Colors aapko mubarak ho. I am happy to leave.’ I found that absurd because why would a person as big as Salman Khan compares himself to me. I don’t want to work in any channel so, it doesn’t matter to me if Colors doesn’t work with me. No one expected me to leave but I did because unlike others, I don’t need to act subservient in front of him as I don’t have to work in the industry.”

Imam Siddique



Celeb designer Imam did all he could to stay on top of the controversial game on Bigg Boss 6 and managed to irk host Salman after making tall claims of “making stars” out of Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and the like. After the show, he even claimed to have lent money to Salman and said that he never paid him back.

Zubair Khan



Within a week into Bigg Boss 11, Zubair Khan fought with co-contestants Arshi Khan and Bandgi Kalra. He called them horrible names and even raised lewd questions about Arshi’s character. He also threatened people in the house with his ‘connection’ to the underworld and what he could do to them. After Zubair misbehaved, Salman was very angry at him and even refused to let him call bhai.

