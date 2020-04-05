Amul dials up nostalgia, brings back TV ads from Ramayana, Mahabharat era. Can you spot Neerja Bhanot?

tv

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 11:50 IST

Cashing in on the sudden wave of television nostalgia in the country, dairy brand Amul has brought back an array of its TV adverts from the late 80’s and early 90s. The social media handle of the brand has shared multiple videos of old and iconic ads that were aired when Ramayana and Mahabharat were originally on air. The old ads will be telecast with the reruns of the two epics on Doordarshan today.

Early on Sunday, Amul shared two topicals about Ramayana and Mahabharata which were released almost three decades ago. One showed the 10-headed Ravana and the other showed Karna by the river. “By popular demand, we are in a retro mode today.. watch the classic #Amul advertisements from the 1990’s on the shows #Ramayan and #Mahabharat on DD today.”

By popular demand, we are in a retro mode today.. watch the classic #Amul advertisements from the 1990's on the shows #Ramayan and #Mahabharat on DD today. pic.twitter.com/dICTjjh1CW — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020

The ads include the beloved ‘Swad India Ka’ commercial and the ‘Just right for Amul chocolate’ ones. One ad even features Ashoka Chakra awardee, the late Neerja Bhanot. She was the brave Pan Am air hostess who was killed while saving passengers in a flight hijacked by terrorists in 1986.

Watch all the ads here:

On popular demand, we are pleased to bring back the classic #Amul advertisement from the 1990's on the shows #Ramayan and #Mahabharat on #DD today - Taste of #India pic.twitter.com/3bmR1k0um6 — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020

- Chocolate - Husband & Wife pic.twitter.com/QJ3W7UcMM5 — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020

- Chocolate - Husband & Wife pic.twitter.com/QJ3W7UcMM5 — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020

- Chocolate - Sister & Brother pic.twitter.com/LN4d27hTEV — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020

- Chocolate - Sister & Brother pic.twitter.com/LN4d27hTEV — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020

- Chocolate - Boyfriend & Girlfriend pic.twitter.com/3xeMeH4hWl — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020

- Chocolate - Boyfriend & Girlfriend pic.twitter.com/3xeMeH4hWl — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020

- Chocolate - Boss - Employee pic.twitter.com/qhEgr5PerC — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020

- Chocolate - Boss - Employee pic.twitter.com/qhEgr5PerC — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020

Doordarshan and DD Bharati have been telecasting mythological series Ramayana and Mahabharata for two weeks now. Many social media users had demanded the airing of Ramayan, directed by Ramanand Sagar, and Mahabharat, directed by B R Chopra, amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

There were also many prominent voices on social media that criticised the government for focusing on a mythological serial at a time when the country was facing a major health and humanitarian crisis.

