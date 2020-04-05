e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Amul dials up nostalgia, brings back TV ads from Ramayana, Mahabharat era. Can you spot Neerja Bhanot?

Amul dials up nostalgia, brings back TV ads from Ramayana, Mahabharat era. Can you spot Neerja Bhanot?

Amul has shared a bunch of their ads from 1980-90s when Ramayana and Mahabharat were originally telecast on DD.

tv Updated: Apr 05, 2020 11:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amul has brought back a bunch of old ads to telecast with the Mahabharat and Ramayana reruns.
Amul has brought back a bunch of old ads to telecast with the Mahabharat and Ramayana reruns.
         

Cashing in on the sudden wave of television nostalgia in the country, dairy brand Amul has brought back an array of its TV adverts from the late 80’s and early 90s. The social media handle of the brand has shared multiple videos of old and iconic ads that were aired when Ramayana and Mahabharat were originally on air. The old ads will be telecast with the reruns of the two epics on Doordarshan today.

Early on Sunday, Amul shared two topicals about Ramayana and Mahabharata which were released almost three decades ago. One showed the 10-headed Ravana and the other showed Karna by the river. “By popular demand, we are in a retro mode today.. watch the classic #Amul advertisements from the 1990’s on the shows #Ramayan and #Mahabharat on DD today.”

 

The ads include the beloved ‘Swad India Ka’ commercial and the ‘Just right for Amul chocolate’ ones. One ad even features Ashoka Chakra awardee, the late Neerja Bhanot. She was the brave Pan Am air hostess who was killed while saving passengers in a flight hijacked by terrorists in 1986.

Watch all the ads here:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Also read: Saif Ali Khan says mom Sharmila Tagore’s lockdown attitude scares him

Doordarshan and DD Bharati have been telecasting mythological series Ramayana and Mahabharata for two weeks now. Many social media users had demanded the airing of Ramayan, directed by Ramanand Sagar, and Mahabharat, directed by B R Chopra, amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

There were also many prominent voices on social media that criticised the government for focusing on a mythological serial at a time when the country was facing a major health and humanitarian crisis.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
1 soldier dead, 9 terrorists killed in last 24 hrs in Kashmir: Army
1 soldier dead, 9 terrorists killed in last 24 hrs in Kashmir: Army
Trump urges PM Modi to lift export hold on anti-malaria drug for Covid-19 treatment
Trump urges PM Modi to lift export hold on anti-malaria drug for Covid-19 treatment
PM Modi’s call for switching off lights for 9 minutes at 9pm today
PM Modi’s call for switching off lights for 9 minutes at 9pm today
US concerns natural, will challenge acquittal of Daniel Pearl murder convicts: Qureshi
US concerns natural, will challenge acquittal of Daniel Pearl murder convicts: Qureshi
Coronavirus : 8 new Covid-19 cases found in Noida, district count up to 5
Coronavirus : 8 new Covid-19 cases found in Noida, district count up to 5
‘Look at New York where rich people live’: Imran Khan warns Pakistan on Covid-19
‘Look at New York where rich people live’: Imran Khan warns Pakistan on Covid-19
Covid-19 pandemic: Here’s how Google Maps is helping users
Covid-19 pandemic: Here’s how Google Maps is helping users
‘He reminded me of Inzamam’: Yuvraj on initial impression of India star
‘He reminded me of Inzamam’: Yuvraj on initial impression of India star
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

tv news