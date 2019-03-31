Before Game of Thrones finale, here’s how much your favourite characters have changed over 8 seasons

HBO’s hit fantasy drama Game of Thrones is just a couple of weeks away from coming back on our television screens. In another few weeks, it will also leave our television screens forever. Fans all around the world cannot contain their excitement for the season finale and to know what ultimately happens with their favourite characters.



This eagerness to know the end stems from seeing these characters literally grow up in front of our eyes over nine years and eight seasons. From Maisie Williams as Arya Stark to Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark, the actors have spent a major part of their lives with the show. To begin a countdown to the end, here is a look at how much everyone’s favourite characters from the show have changed through the seasons in the way they look and dress. Sometimes the change is superficial but mostly, with every season, their outer appearance is heavily influenced with what they have been through.

Check it out:

Arya Stark

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark over the years. ( HBO )

Arya definitely smiled a lot more in the first season, back when her parents were alive and she was still safe with them. In the years that followed, she was constantly on the run from those who wanted to hurt her.

She took on the appearance of a boy, served wine to Tywin Lannister at the most disgusting place in all of Westeros, was held captive by the Hound, finally made it to Braavos, begged in the streets, lost her eyes and still, emerged as a powerful assassin after being through it all. Arya is now confident and smiling again as she slits people’s throats and looks forward to killing the undead in the new season.

Sansa Stark

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark over the years. ( HBO )

Sansa’s changing appearances are a case study in itself. Even actor Sophie Turner has said that Sansa takes on the appearance of whoever is the more influencing woman in her life at the moment. Her hair looked like her mother when she lived in Winterfell, on arriving in King’s Landing, she changed her hair to look like the women of the capital and even Cersei herself. When Margery Tyrell came into her life, she started wearing her hair like her.

When Baelish threw Aunt Lysa from the moon door, Sansa began looking like Baelish with her raven black hair and dresses. New pictures from the upcoming season show that she might have started braiding her hair like Daenerys now. For Sansa, taking inspiration for her hair doesn’t necessarily mean she admires the person. So Dany and Sansa may not be BFFs yet.

Tyrion Lannister

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister over the years. ( HBO )

The womanising, drunk Tyrion was as cynical as they come in the first season. But as he learned more secrets and saw the true, horrible future of his people, he stepped up to lead them. Be it in the Battle of Blackwater Bay or for Daenerys, years later. The scars, on his psyche and his face, bear testament on his experiences through the series. He is the wisest one out there and it shows in the way he has started to look as well.

Cersei Lannister

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister over the years. ( HBO )

Cersei spent a majority of her time in the series sipping wine and looking at everything with utter disdain. Her hair, dresses or even her casual demeanour do not really change much until season 5 and the Walk of Shame. This was when she decided to go all out against her enemies. No more flowing red dressed for the Queen. She needs revenge and she wants it now, no matter the cost. She loses all her three kids in the process but the one thing most precious to her is power. Maybe it’s always been so.

Jaime Lannister

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister over the years. ( HBO )

Jaime Lannister is quite possibly the one with the greatest character arc on the show. He threw a child off a roof in the first episode itself and yet, a few seasons later, he’s the one we do not want to see get hurt at all. The Prince Charming of season one drags himself through mud and torture in second and third seasons to emerge a changed man. He will no longer do anything for love. He sees the evil of his sister and he knows he needs to walk away from her.

Away from one evil to fight another. Jaime is on his way to join forces with Dany’s army and fight the Night King in the upcoming season. There is a big chance that he might die fighting but it would be a death we would all mourn.

Jon Snow

Kit Harrington as Jon Snow over the years. ( HBO )

Kit Harrington was not allowed to cut his hair as Jon Snow through the entire series. He came to detest it over the years. While we get not being allowed to do what you want to, his hair was what set Jon Snow apart. Sure, one cannot easily differentiate between his looks over the seasons but what his journey from a good-hearted boy to a brave, righteous King In The North has been for anyone to see.

Daenerys Targaryen

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen over the years. ( HBO )

Daenerys was sold to the highest bidder and emerged as the Mother of Dragons from her ordeals. Every time she gained a victory, she added a braid to her hair. She has no crown but her braids form one around her head in true Dothraki tradition. So the next time you find yourself asking what has she even done to deserve the Iron Throne, just look at her hair and you’ll get your answer.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 18:30 IST