e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 30, 2019

Beyhadh 2 actor Rajat says he was intimidated by Jennifer Winget: ‘I was shivering standing in front of her’

Rajat says, ‘While shooting for the first shot, I was shivering standing in front of her and she was kind enough to comfort me and make me feel relaxed before we shot. After that, it was a smooth ride shooting with her.’

tv Updated: Nov 30, 2019 12:00 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Jennifer Winget has had a successful run with Beyhadh and is back with the second season of the show.
Jennifer Winget has had a successful run with Beyhadh and is back with the second season of the show.
         

Actor Rajat Verma, who will be seen playing a pivotal role in Beyhadh 2, got intimidated while working with Jennifer Winget for the first time on the show. “I have watched the first season of Beyhadh and loved the show. I never thought that I will get the opportunity to work opposite Jennifer Winget at such initial stage of my career. She is an immensely talented actor and to work with her is like a dream come true. I will never forget how intimidated I was when we were shooting together for the first time.”

Also read: Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar rescue stuntman after accident during Good Newwz song launch rehearsal

“While shooting for the first shot, I was shivering standing in front of her and she was kind enough to comfort me and make me feel relaxed before we shot. After that, it was a smooth ride shooting with her and I always look up to her for the amazing acting skills she possess. Working with her is a learning for me,” Rajat said.

With the first season, Jennifer had garnered alot of praises for her role of Maya, who is obsessed with her husband. The show saw her in a negative role for the first time, and it soon became popular. Now, the show is getting a reboot. Beyhadh 2 will feature Jennifer as Maya, along with actors Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry in the lead roles.

Beyhadh 2 will soon air on Sony TV.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Have more than needed numbers’: Uddhav govt confident of passing trust vote
‘Have more than needed numbers’: Uddhav govt confident of passing trust vote
London attacker Usman Khan, terror convict who spent late teens in Pakistan
London attacker Usman Khan, terror convict who spent late teens in Pakistan
Maharashtra floor test Live: Deputy CM post is with NCP, says Praful Patel
Maharashtra floor test Live: Deputy CM post is with NCP, says Praful Patel
Woman cop proposes marriage to wanted criminal, arrests him in temple
Woman cop proposes marriage to wanted criminal, arrests him in temple
London knife attacker named, was convicted of terror offences in 2012
London knife attacker named, was convicted of terror offences in 2012
‘Cool guy’ Leonardo DiCaprio gave money to torch Amazon, says Brazil Prez
‘Cool guy’ Leonardo DiCaprio gave money to torch Amazon, says Brazil Prez
W,W,W,W,wd,1,W: Mithun changes headlines with stunning over
W,W,W,W,wd,1,W: Mithun changes headlines with stunning over
Watch: First phase of voting in Jharkhand underway amid tight security
Watch: First phase of voting in Jharkhand underway amid tight security
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

TV News