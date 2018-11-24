Bigg Boss 12 day 68: Surbhi Rana favours happy club, sends Dipika Kakar, Jasleen Matharu, Megha Dhade to kalkothri

Soon after Surbhi Rana became the new captain of the Bigg Boss house, she went back favouring the happy club which she was earlier a part of. Taking note of the previous day incidents, Bigg Boss nominated Megha Dhade for the eviction next week. Bigg Boss also scolded Deepak Thakur for using inappropriate words for Megha. The two had an ugly showdown during the last captaincy task. While Deepak had provoked her, Megha had spit in his direction and had thrown her shoe at him.

It was now the time to chose three prisoners for the kalkothri (jail). Bigg Boss introduced a task for which mud pots bearing each contestant’s name were placed in the open area. On each gong, the contestant had to step on the podium for their chance. The one who reaches the podium first could then fill water in a pot of the contestant who should be sent to jail. Surbhi would then smash the pot and send that contestant to kalkothri. She was also given three complementary chances to fill the pots of any of the contestants.

The first contestant to be sentenced to jail was Megha Dhade for her behaviour against Deepak Thakur during the captaincy task. Surbhi used two of her three chances to fill Jasleen Matharu’s pot and openly declared that she wants to send her to jail for trying to get attention. The aspiring singer headed to the jail and burst into tears for being jailed for such a minor accusation. Dipika Kakar was the third contestant to be sent to the kalkothri.

#JasleenMatharu ke aankhon mein aagaye aansu Kaal Kothri ki saza ki wajah se aur unka kehna hai ki #SurbhiRana ka decision tha unfair. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 @SportobyMacho pic.twitter.com/rXOJG99TWM — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 23, 2018

Later, Srishty Rode fell sick and friend Rohit Suchanti stole a soft drink from the fridge to help her. However, taking note of his usual habit of stealing, Bigg Boss sentenced him to the kalkothri and told Surbhi to free one of the jail inmates to accommodate him. She freed Dipika from the jail to make way for Rohit.

A major misunderstanding also took place in the house as Surbhi assumed that Sreesanth and Dipika wanted her to be partial to them for supporting her in the captaincy task. She shared her feelings with her happy club, post which Deepak and Rohit had a huge fight with Sreesanth and Dipika over the same.

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 12:44 IST