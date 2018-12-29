 Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar highlights: Contestants relive their journey on the show
Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar highlights: Contestants relive their journey on the show

With Bigg Boss 12 finale is just a day away, the contestants got the opportunity to relive their biggest moments in the Bigg Boss house in the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

By HT Correspondent | Dec 29, 2018 22:14 IST
highlights

The last Bigg Boss 12 Weekend ka Vaar was an emotional roller coaster ride for the top five finalists Dipika Kakar, Romil Chadhary, Sreesanth, Deepak Thakur and Karanvir Bohra. Bigg Boss gave the contestants an opportunity to relive their three month-long journey in the house with a special video. The contestants were seen getting emotional on watching their best moments and how they have come a long way in the house.

Catch all the LIVE updates from the episode here:

22:00 IST

Dipika cries on watching the video

Dipika cries while watching the video but leaves the set with a smile.

21:55 IST

Dipika gets emotional

Dipika is shown glimpses of her low moments in the house. She gets to watch Sreesanth’s statements made against her. The video also shows their beautiful moments in the house.

21:52 IST

Dipika Kakar witnesses her journey

Dipika Kakar witnesses her journey in the special video which begins with her most memorable moments in the Bigg Boss house.

21:50 IST

Romil and Somi Khan’s happy moments make him emotional

Romil and Somi Khan’s bonding is shown in the video. His fights with Surbhi and Deepak are also seen in the video. His lonely moments are also shown which make him emotional.

21:45 IST

Bigg Boss shows Romil Chaudhary a video

Bigg Boss shows Karanvir Bohra a special video. It begins with his popular dialogues and shows his various strategies. His funny moments are also shown in the video especially his lazy moments.

21:37 IST

It’s now Romil Chaudhary’s turn to watch his journey

Romil is called by Bigg Boss to witness his journey in the house.

21:35 IST

Bigg Boss praises Sreesanth

Bigg Boss praises Sreesanth for making a real bond with Dipika. He thanks Bigg Boss for understanding him.

21:30 IST

Sreesanth gets teary-eyed

Sreesanth watches the entire video including the harsh comments made by Deepak, Surbhi and Romil. He is seen sobbing in the video.

21:25 IST

Sreesanth watches a special video

Sreesanth relives his journey in the house through several special moments shown in the video. His fallout with Dipika post his eviction is also shown in the video.

21:20 IST

Karanvir gets emotional and thanks Bigg Boss

Karanvir gets emotional on watching journey in the house. He cries his heart out and thanks Bigg Boss for giving him an opportunity to learn a valuable lesson in the house.

21:15 IST

Bigg Boss shows Karanvir Bohra a video

Bigg Boss shows Karanvir Bohra a video of his fans wish praising his conduct in the house. His funny moments in the video leave him amused.

21:10 IST

Deepak gets emotional

Bigg Boss calls Deepak a Diwali firecracker. He feels overwhelmed on witnessing his journey in the video.

21:05 IST

Deepak Thakur relives his journey

Bigg Boss shows Deepak’s best moments in the special video. How he was determined to win the show can be seen in the video. His ugly fights with Sreesanth and Megha Dhade were also shown.

21:00 IST

Bigg Boss shows Deepak Thakur a special video

Bigg Boss shows Deepak Thakur a special video which makes him emotional. The video began with a message from his fans who wished him good luck. His funny moments including his and Somi’s chemistry was also shown in the video.