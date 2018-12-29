Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar highlights: Contestants relive their journey on the show

The last Bigg Boss 12 Weekend ka Vaar was an emotional roller coaster ride for the top five finalists Dipika Kakar, Romil Chadhary, Sreesanth, Deepak Thakur and Karanvir Bohra. Bigg Boss gave the contestants an opportunity to relive their three month-long journey in the house with a special video. The contestants were seen getting emotional on watching their best moments and how they have come a long way in the house.

Catch all the LIVE updates from the episode here:

22:00 IST Dipika cries on watching the video Dipika cries while watching the video but leaves the set with a smile. It's fireworks time for @ms_dipika and she thanks @BiggBoss for the amazing journey! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/JzaavDLKYd — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018





21:55 IST Dipika gets emotional Dipika is shown glimpses of her low moments in the house. She gets to watch Sreesanth’s statements made against her. The video also shows their beautiful moments in the house. .@ms_dipika ki acchai par uthe the behisaab sawaal par unke upar ubhar aayi woh #BiggBoss12 mein aur pahunchi top 5 tak. #BB12 pic.twitter.com/ZO5n5Kkcd5 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018





21:52 IST Dipika Kakar witnesses her journey Dipika Kakar witnesses her journey in the special video which begins with her most memorable moments in the Bigg Boss house.





21:50 IST Romil and Somi Khan’s happy moments make him emotional Romil and Somi Khan’s bonding is shown in the video. His fights with Surbhi and Deepak are also seen in the video. His lonely moments are also shown which make him emotional.





21:45 IST Bigg Boss shows Romil Chaudhary a video Bigg Boss shows Karanvir Bohra a special video. It begins with his popular dialogues and shows his various strategies. His funny moments are also shown in the video especially his lazy moments. #RomilChoudhary is short of words and @BiggBoss wishes him luck with a blast of crackers! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/wzBalS4Pot — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018





21:37 IST It’s now Romil Chaudhary’s turn to watch his journey Romil is called by Bigg Boss to witness his journey in the house.





21:35 IST Bigg Boss praises Sreesanth Bigg Boss praises Sreesanth for making a real bond with Dipika. He thanks Bigg Boss for understanding him. Mushkilon ko paar karna hi asli champions ki nishaani hoti hai yeh kehkar @BiggBoss ne ki @sreesanth36 ki taareef. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/bEAaNVqIsd — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018





21:30 IST Sreesanth gets teary-eyed Sreesanth watches the entire video including the harsh comments made by Deepak, Surbhi and Romil. He is seen sobbing in the video.





21:25 IST Sreesanth watches a special video Sreesanth relives his journey in the house through several special moments shown in the video. His fallout with Dipika post his eviction is also shown in the video.





21:20 IST Karanvir gets emotional and thanks Bigg Boss Karanvir gets emotional on watching journey in the house. He cries his heart out and thanks Bigg Boss for giving him an opportunity to learn a valuable lesson in the house. .@KVBohra gets emotional after seeing his incredible journey and is speechless! How did you like his experience? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/wEDp0c9jeO — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018 #BiggBoss12 was like a mirror for @KVBohra and his eyes are now set on the Bigg Trophy! #BB12 pic.twitter.com/iw1cOMDjxu — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018





21:15 IST Bigg Boss shows Karanvir Bohra a video Bigg Boss shows Karanvir Bohra a video of his fans wish praising his conduct in the house. His funny moments in the video leave him amused.





21:05 IST Deepak Thakur relives his journey Bigg Boss shows Deepak’s best moments in the special video. How he was determined to win the show can be seen in the video. His ugly fights with Sreesanth and Megha Dhade were also shown. Thoda pyaar, thodi dosti aur dher saare entertainment ki baarish ki thi #DeepakThakur ne #BiggBoss12 mein. How do you like his andaaz? #BB12 pic.twitter.com/nD2gsxVYti — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2018



