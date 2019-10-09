Bigg Boss 13: Dolly Bindra supports Arti Singh, asks her to play like an individual

tv

Former Bigg Boss participant Dolly Bindra has come out in support of Bigg Boss 13 participant Arti Singh. She took to Twitter to show her support for the television actor, who was grilled by Shefali Bagga over her personal life during a task.

Appreciating her for her current strategy, Dolly Bindra wrote on Twitter, “She got potential @ArtiSingh005 strong personality @EndemolShineIND @ColorsTV @BiggBoss others are dependent on their judgements play individual gurl the way u doing good.”

Earlier, TV actor Kishwer Merchant had also come out in support of Arti. Shefali had ‘tortured’ Arti by asking her about her alleged divorce and a past relationship with a co-contestant in order to beat her in a task.

Arti had also opened up about her battle with depression during a conversation with other housemates. Video footage from the show shows Arti talking about how her mother died due to complications from cancer 20 days after giving birth to her. Her father couldn’t afford to raise two children - Arti’s elder brother, Krushna Abhishek, was a year-and-a-half old then - so he sent her to live with his wife’s best friend in Lucknow. “Soon after Krushna was born, my mother conceived me. Everyone asked her to abort the baby but she decided to give me birth despite being aware of the complications as she suffered from cancer,” she said.

Arti also revealed that despite being praised for her performances in shows like Maayka and Waaris, she did not get a single offer, and eventually slipped into a depression. She also claimed to have lost out on a good marriage proposal after the groom’s family came to know about her illness.

The actor was scolded by host Salman Khan in a recent episode for not making an effort to stand out, post which she promised to come out of her shell. In a BB supermarket task during Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Waar episode, she received a message from Krushna where he asked her not to bow down to anyone and give it back to all those who do something wrong with her.

