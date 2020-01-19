Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma accuses Rashami Desai of bad-mouthing her, shouts ‘I hate her’

tv

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 12:36 IST

The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of Bigg Boss 13 are always full of drama and Sunday night’s episode is going to be no different. In a promo shared by the official Twitter handle of Bigg Boss, Paras Chhabra is seen asking all the contestants to stop calling Mahira Sharma “weak”.

Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan interrupts and tells Paras that Mahira can speak for herself. When Rashami Desai expresses her agreement with Salman, Mahira snaps at her saying, “Meri baat chal rahi hai, Rashami (This discussion concerns me, Rashami). What’s wrong with you?”

Rashami says that Mahira has a problem with her, to which she retorts, “Main aapse baat tak nahi karti hoon. Peeche se baithke bit*hing karti hai mere baare mein (I don’t even talk to you. You bad-mouth me behind my back).”

Then, Rashami says that she speaks up about everyone and tells Mahira not to unnecessarily pick a fight with her. Mahira is then seen angrily storming off as she cries and shouts, “Nafrat hai mujhe isse (I hate her).”

Also read: Raghu Ram’s ex-wife Sugandha Garg pens heartfelt note for his baby boy Rhythm. See it here

Earlier, Mahira’s mother Sania Sharma came on Bigg Boss 13 as a part of family week and requested Paras not to intervene in all her fights. “Mahira ki jab bhi koi fight hoti hai, isko jawab dene diya karo. Aap beech mein mat aaya karo (Whenever Mahira gets into a fight, let her speak for herself. Don’t intervene),” she told him.

Sania said that she feels hurt whenever her daughter is labelled as a “weak” contestant because that is not the truth. She also advised Mahira to take a stand so that the contestants cannot tell her that she is in the game only because of Paras.

Meanwhile, Paras’s mother Ruby Chhabra also advised him to not be a “godfather” during other people’s fights, when she came on the show. She asked him to focus on his own game instead.

Follow @htshowbiz for more