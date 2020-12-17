Bigg Boss 14: Kashmera Shah calls Manu Punjabi ‘Jaan part 2’, Kamya Panjabi slams her for ‘cheap strategy’

tv

Minutes after Kashmera Shah labelled Manu Punjabi as ‘Jaan part 2’ for befriending Nikki Tamboli on Bigg Boss 14, former contestant and actor Kamya Panjabi slammed her for ‘cheap’ strategy, adding that she could be better than this.

Kamya tweeted, “Jaan part 2? Seriously? Shi shi shi jo uss ghar meh nahi hai unnhe respectfully baahar rehne doh (those who are out of the house, let them stay outside with respect) pls, leave them alone! #BB14 @ColorsTV.” She also criticised Kashmera’s strategy in the captaincy task and wrote, “U are better than this @kashmerashah bahot hi ghatiya strategy thi (very cheap strategy) #BB14 @ColorsTV ek akeli #Nikki padi sab pe bhari (Nikki was the best).” Kashmera planned and cornered Nikki in the captaincy task.

Jaan part 2? Seriously? Shi shi shi jo uss ghar meh nahi hai unnhe respectfully baahar rehne doh pls, leave them alone! #BB14 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 16, 2020

U are better than this @kashmerashah bahot hi ghatiya strategy thi 👎🏻 #BB14 @ColorsTV ek akeli #Nikki padi sab pe bhari 😀 — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 16, 2020

On Wednesday’s episode, Kashmera called Manu’ Jaan part 2’, taking a dig at how former contestant and singer Jaan Kumar Sanu behaved around Nikki while in the house. Kashmera gave the statement soon after a fight with Nikki during the captaincy task.

Meanwhile, Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant and Kashmera have been gossiping about Manu being mesmerised by Nikki. Manu and Nikki are often seen together on the show.

Later, in a “special masala video”, Rakhi was seen making fun of Manu and Nikki’s friendship. After Rakhi took her own sweet time to explain how Manu was the “Baiju Bawra” with Nikki, Manu asked her to stop saying such stuff. He said, “I came in the house and am talking to everyone. But I am, talking more to the person who is alone.”

Singer Jaan, who was the first officially announced contestant of the ongoing season, to be voted out earlier from the show. During his stint inside the house, Jaan had confessed about his feelings for Nikki. Nikki, however, always maintained that he was no more than a friend.

