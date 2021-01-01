Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni vows to ‘torture’ Rakhi Sawant after she calls Jasmin Bhasin his girlfriend

tv

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 14:31 IST

The new year began on a sour note for Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant, as they got into a heated argument as she kept on referring to Jasmin Bhasin as his ‘girlfriend’. In a new promo shared by Colors, Aly asked Rakhi what her locus standi is to question his relationship with Jasmin.

“Aly ji, love-lapata karte rehte ho (you keep getting lovey-dovey),” Rakhi told Aly about his displays of affection with Jasmin, to which he said, “Meri jaan hai woh (She is my life). I love her.” To tease Aly, Rakhi said “love you” to him, but he dismissed it in a huff.

When Rakhi referred to Jasmin as Aly’s girlfriend, the exchange seemed to get heated. “Aap kaun hote ho decide karne wale woh kaun hai meri (Who are you to decide what our relationship is)?,” he asked. When Rakhi said that she could see it every day, Aly warned her that she is targeting the wrong person.

Aly asked Rakhi if she would be okay with him raking up anything from her past and saying something to her. “Purana kahaan? Main toh jo abhi dekhti hoon, main woh baat karti hoon (Not the past, I talk about what I see in the present),” she retorted.

Aly warned Rakhi that if it comes down to it, he could stoop down to the ‘gutter’ level. Calling her ‘paagal aurat (crazy woman)’, he also told her that not everything is for the cameras. “Bohot torture karunga, muh pe bol raha hoon (I will torture you a lot, I am telling you to your face),” he said.

During Thursday’s episode, Jasmin asked Aly to propose to her and win over her family, so that they could get married afterwards. The two, who have been best friends for a few years now, have been discussing the possibility of taking their friendship to another level and getting married.

