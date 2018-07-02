Bigg Boss 2 Tamil, episode 16: A misunderstanding occurs between Aishwarya, Yaashika, Sharik

After Mamathi is evicted, Bigg Boss Tamil housemates try to convince Mumtaz to stop crying. Mumtaz used to be closest to Mamathi in the house, and she is in tears. Mahat cracks jokes to distract Mumtaz and make her smile. Inside the house, Sharik doesn’t seem to be in a good mood and when Yaashika asks him why he looks dull, Sharik speaks about his ex girlfriend. He says they were together for almost three years but had to break up because of family issues. The days ends.

Next morning, Aishwarya is in no mood to eat. When Mahat and Yaashika speak to her, she says that she is not okay because Vaishnavi and she were called fake over the weekend. Mahat tells her that it is not good to take things seriously and also accuses Sharik of putting pressure on her.

Bigg Boss then announces that the first two to enter the confession room after the announcement is over will take part in the captaincy task. Vaishnavi and Sendrayan succeed, and Bigg Boss then asks them to get hugs from the housemates. The one who gets the maximum number of hugs will become the captain of the of the house. This is also a secret task.

Vaishnavi tries to apologise to everyone for her behaviour in the previous week and get the hugs. Senrayan, however, tells the housemates to congratulate him for how well he has cleaned the toilet. He is hugged by many of the housemates. However, the two are not able to keep their secret task a secret and the housemates figure out what is going on.

In the meanwhile, Aishwarya is angry that Sharik played with her emotion. Earlier in the show, Sharik had confessed his feelings to Aishwarya, however, upon receiving a t-shirt the night before, he breaks down and that’s when he spoke to Yaashika about his ex girlfriend. Aishwarya feels that even though there is someone waiting for him outside, he confessed his feelings. Aishwarya doesn’t like being made fool of, and she also accuses her best friend in the house Yaashika of not being right. The argument gets heated at one point, and Aishwarya wants to get nominated this week and leave the house.

The other housemates are shocked to hear the same. Mahat tries to resolve the issue between Yaashika and Aishwarya, and finally the two hug.

In the captaincy task Senrayan loses and Vaishnavi becomes the next captain.

The nomination also takes place and housemates choose Ponnambalam, Mumtaz and Balaji. Ananth and Nithya have also gone to eviction process directly as a result of the previous week task. Vaishnavi is protected from nomination as she is the current captain. Daniel and Riythvika too are saved because of their performance in the previous week’s luxury budget.

After this, Aishwarya also airs the misunderstanding between her and Sharik. She also feels bad that he did not tell her the truth about his girlfriend, to which Sharik apologises. The episode comes to an end here.

