Courteney Cox shares throwback pic of ‘last supper’ with Friends cast before series finale, Jennifer Aniston reacts

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 15:54 IST

Sharing a nostalgic blast from the past, actor Courteney Cox on Friday dropped a special photo of herself with the Friends cast - Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc. The 55-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the picture which was taken 16 years ago during the time of wrapping up the sitcom.

Maintaining the trend of naming each of the Friends episodes with ‘the one’, the actor captioned the picture: “‘The Last Supper’ before taping ‘The Last One’ on Jan 23, 2004.” The caption indicated that the picture was taken right before shooting for the last episode.

In the picture, the entire star cast of the sitcom is seen seated around a dinner table full of food. Along with the picture of the cast, Cox posted another picture that displayed the front page of the script of the final episode.

Soon after the actor shared the pictures on her Instagram account, the post was flooded with scores of comments of fans and celebrities including Jennifer Aniston and all-time fan of Friends, Charlie Puth.

Friends cast members Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston also left comments on the post.

