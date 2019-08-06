Did Shivin Narang just give away his relationship status through pictures?

tv

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 18:13 IST

For the longest time, there have been speculations around TV heartthrob Shivin Narang’s love life. and every time it came up, the actor has maintained silence. But it now seems that the Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year star is going strong with model Sonali Kukreja. Both of them are from Delhi and have been friends. The photos they share on their social media pages are proof of the kind of bond they share.

Read: Having a child is no joke, I have to be fully responsible, says Karan Singh Grover

Recently, Shivin Instagrammed a series of photos from his rumoured lady love’s birthday bash in Mumbai. “Happyy happyyyy bdayyyyyy my leo @sonalikukreja_ Bdayyyy gal u look soo beautiful,” he wrote.

Interestingly, Shivin was earlier rumoured to be more than good friends with Smriti Kalra (co-star from Suvreen Guggal...). They are often spotted together in Mumbai. However, both have denied being in a relationship.

“We are very good friends. In fact, she is one of the good friends I have in the industry,” Shivin had earlier told us. Smriti had corroborated the same. What one can’t possibly miss, however, is that Smriti is good friends with Sonali and that she, too, attended the latter’s birthday.

About Shivin-Sonali, a source says, “They know each other for more than 10 years now. Even their families know each other. About three-four years back they took the next step in their relationship and are going strong.”

Apparently, the two also spend a lot of time together. “They don’t want to make their relationship public right now and are not comfortable talking about it. Both often spend quality time together and even celebrate important festivals,” the source added. When we quizzed him on being involved with Sonali, Shivin replied: “No comments”.

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 18:10 IST