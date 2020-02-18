Ekta Kapoor says Indian women began taking decisions after she made her characters do it in serials

tv

TV producer Ekta Kapoor has claimed her serials have a direct link to Indian women taking decisions on family issues. She says the shift came because characters on her show were paving the way for it.

Acknowledging that shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kkusum were heavily stylised and melodramatic, Ekta told Mumbai Mirror, “But they actually gave Indian women a voice,” she argues. “There’s research that shows that after cable penetration, from about 2001 to 2005, which is when my shows ran, India, for the first time, saw women take decisions on family issues. This had never happened before, and it was directly linked to the fact that we made the women in our shows do this.”

“There was a song in Kkusum, for instance, called ‘Beti ke Roop Mein Beta Mila’. In hindsight, the very idea that a bread-winning woman should be compared to a man reeks of patriarchy, but at that time, we were fighting a different war: We wanted to gain acceptance for the idea that it’s fine for girls to support their parents financially,” she added.

Ekta was recently honoured with the Padma Shri, alongside others including Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar. ”Overwhlemed and emotional. My foray into the industry started when I was just 17. I constantly heard I was too young, too raw and it was too soon to make things happen. Through the years, I have realised it is never too soon to live out your dreams and being too young is probably the best thing. Today, as I am conferred with the 4th highest civilian honour, Padmshri, I’m humbled. I hope to continue breaking boundaries, to continue giving young talent a chance and to strive to give back to the country all the love that’s come my way. The timing couldn’t be more perfect as the news comes 2 days before my son’s first birthday. Grateful and thankful,” Ekta wrote in a statement that she shared on Twitter.

