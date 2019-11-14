Ekta Kapoor shares Children’s Day special video, says Ravie Kapoor junior and senior are ‘troubling’ her. Watch

tv

Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor has shared a cute video with son Ravie Kapoor and father Jeetendra, celebrating Children’s Day. While keeping her son’s face away from the camera, she posted the video, saying, “Children’s day! Raviolis first !”

It opens with Jeetendra facing the camera as we hear Ekta saying, “This one is troubling me, the Ravie Kapoor junior and Ravie Kapooe senior are troubling me.” We then see Ekta in a close up as the baby pulls her hair and she says, “Papa he is pulling my hair!” Jeetendra only responds with, “This is Ravie Ekta Kapoor and this is Ekta Ravi Kapoor.” Jeetendra’s original name is Ravi Kapoor.

She also posted a video of nephew Laksshya playing with Jeetendra.

Talking about not revealing baby Ravie’s face in public, Ekta’s brother and actor Tusshar Kapoor had earlier told Hindustan Times, “It is a conscious decision to keep baby Ravie’s picture under wraps; he is too small right now. We are a little conservative when it comes to flashing baby’s picture in the media. It would be more appropriate to share his pictures in public once Ravie turns a year old or above. We just don’t feel comfortable exposing him to the world this early because once the pictures are out, it becomes viral and grabs a lot of eyeballs and comments.”

Ekta had talked about taking her son to her office when she set up a creche inside the office in May this year: “I bring Ravie to the office frequently and he spends time with my team. I have a huge support system in my mother and my team, so whenever I get busy with meetings, they keep him entertained. He is only three months old, but he has made friends with my colleagues and it may sound unrealistic, but he recognises people at work. That is one of the reasons I have set up a crèche in my office. Even when my son grows older, the creche will continue, because it is important for working mothers to be around their babies. In fact, I should have built it in my office a long time ago. I regret not having done that earlier,” she had said.

