Gaurav Chopra on his secret wedding to Hitisha Cheranda: I wasn’t hiding her, I was protecting her

Actor Gaurav Chopra’s fans and industry colleagues were in for a surprise when they got to know about his wedding to Bangalore based girl Hitisha Cheranda. The couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Delhi on February 19.

“I have always wanted it to be private. It’s one of those special moments of your life, which should be devoid of the added flavours of media, work colleagues or big celebrities. You have to take care of them when you invite them and it takes away from the moment of joy,” says Gaurav, who had invited only actors Karan Mehra and his wife Nisha Rawal from the TV industry.

Talking about how his wife Hitisha is handling the sudden attention, Gaurav says, “She is a very gracious person and is handling all this with a lot of grace. I didn’t know this would get leaked. This is new for her and this is what I was protecting her from. The reason why I decided to keep her away was not because I was hiding her but because I was protecting her, and the situation as well.”

However, Gaurav admits that this was not his idea of the wedding. “I never imagined it to be so traditional, I imagined it to be more like a destination wedding. In fact, that was always the plan but my mother has been unwell and the whole of last year went by in taking care of her. This was her wish, this is what she wanted and I just wanted to make her happy. So, I said ‘why not’,” he says.

Hitisha, who has done her MBA in luxury fashion from Paris, met Gaurav at an event in Mumbai. Talking about their first meeting and how they took their relationship forward, Gaurav reveals, “I met her in Mumbai. I was there at an event for a friend and she was there with her mother. We took it really slow. It took many months of getting to know each other. My take on choosing a life partner was that I wanted simplicity, I wanted someone with a sense of no drama and she is like that. I like good upbringing and I like people like that. She is extremely courteous, well spoken and exactly how I imagined my life partner to be.”

The actor, who has dated Narayani Shastri and Mouni Roy in the past, says he has received a lot of mixed reactions from fans.

“Don’t even start on that. People are making me feel bad like I have betrayed them,” he adds with a laughter. Citing some examples, Gaurav says, “There are people who are saying that ‘I am not eating for two days’, there are people who are saying that they are crying when they see the pictures. I would tell them that I am the same person as before.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more