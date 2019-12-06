e-paper
Ghost Stories teaser: Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala are scared souls. Watch

The teaser of Ghost Stories, in which Janhvi Kapoor and Shobhita Dhulipala play important roles, was unveiled by Karan Johar.

tv Updated: Dec 06, 2019 12:37 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The teaser of Netflix’s Ghost Stories is out.
The first teaser of Netflix’s Ghost Stories was unveiled Friday morning and it is quite scary. Filmmaker Karan Johar shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “Who’s afraid of a little terror? You will be. #GhostStories. Fear will soon have a new home...this is a tease of that new home ....coming soon!” Karan, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap, have directed one short each for the Netflix original.

The small video opens with a girl sitting alone in a deserted place with a spooky tree in the background. The rest is a rushed montage of all stories from the horror anthology. We get blink-and-miss glimpses of Sobhita Dhulipala and Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi makes her digital debut with Ghost Stories.

Ghost Stories will also feature Avinash Tewari, Gulshan Devaiah, Surekha Sikri, Sukant Goel, Kusha Kapila, Mrunal Thakur, and Vijay Verma. The horror anthology will go live on Netflix on January 1, 2020.

 

Announcing the project with a video, the directors earlier talked about it. The video began with Anurag saying, “Last year, we did ‘Lust Stories’ and we had so much fun.” Karan added, “You all saw that and enjoyed, and we decided to go one step further. Something that has changed things for all of us.”

“We ventured into a space that none of us had been in before. I really liked making the film,” Zoya said, while Dibakar explained the premise of the project by saying “it is about things that are not really human”.

They went on to give hints about the plot. “I don’t think I can ever look at big fat weddings the same way again,” Karan said. “Innocent kindergarten rhymes are sending me running,” Zoya exclaimed, while Anurag said, “Bird songs don’t sound sweet anymore.” Dibakar added, “Strange fascination and craving for certain kind of food.”

Karan, Anurag, Dibakar and Zoya had earlier teamed up for The Lust Stories, another Netflix original that bagged nominations at the recently held International Emmys 2019.

I do not run away from responsibilities, says PM Modi at HT Leadership Summit
‘Her soul at peace now’: Telangana vet’s father after accused killed in encounter
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
Highlights| Ayodhya verdict a step towards a better future: PM at HTLS 2019
Delhi woman stays with husband’s body for 24 hours, daughter informs cops
How Rahul Gandhi thanked student who translated his speech in Malayalam
Shashi Tharoor tweets letter from ‘imprisoned Farooq saab’, nudges Centre
Citizenship Bill, Art 370, Ayodhya: PM’s ‘better future’ pitch | HTLS 2019
