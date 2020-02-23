e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / TV / Happy birthday Karan Singh Grover: Bipasha Basu posts his pool pictures from Maldives, see here

Happy birthday Karan Singh Grover: Bipasha Basu posts his pool pictures from Maldives, see here

Bipasha Basu shared pool pictures of Karan Singh Grover from Maldives where they are celebrating his 38th birthday.

tv Updated: Feb 23, 2020 14:45 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Shreya Mukherjee
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu are holidaying in Maldives these days.
Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu are holidaying in Maldives these days.
         

Bipasha Basu has shared stunning pool pictures of actor husband Karan Singh Grover along with a heartwarming message on his 38th birthday. The two are vacationing in Maldives as part of his birthday celebrations.

Sharing the shirtless pictures of the actor, Bipasha wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday to my Everything...@iamksgofficial Life has been beautiful with you and I know it will be more beautiful each passing day. Wish you abundance in every aspect of your life...peace, happiness, good health, love, prosperity & success. I love you ( TUVU) Monkey #monkeyprincebirthday #monkeylove.”

 

Karan’s love for sun and sea is evident from his social media posts. His birthdays are incomplete without them and this year, too, is no different. “I’m happy to have all my favourite things around me, the sea, beautiful sand beaches and of course, Bipasha [Basu Singh Grover]. It’s so beautiful here that every day feels special...,” says an elated Karan, who’s spending his special day in Maldives. “Don’t know how different [the celebration] is going to be this time, but just being here makes me so happy,” adds Karan, who turns 38 today.

Of late, he has been in the limelight for his Star Infinity Art series. While his passion for painting is known, Karan recently started posting some artworks online, including videos of the making, thanks to Bipasha’s encouragement.

The actor is content with the “good response” his posts have been garnering. While many feel he could have done this much before, Karan feels things happen whenever “they are meant to, whenever they work the best for you”.

“Earlier, I would paint or sketch something and show it to people around, who might not necessarily be art patrons. I would show it to our gardener, liftman, and even some other friends. Their reactions helped,” says Karan, who will exhibit 18 of his artworks in Mumbai next month, and later, in an international location.

Also read: Shekhar Kapur wonders how Mogambo would react to Mr India 2, Twitter says Crime Master Gogo can take his legacy forward

Interestingly, the actor always wanted to launch an art website that will explain the inspiration behind the Star Infinity Art series, around his birthday. “I was looking for a space that could highlight my journey, learning, and, of course, my creations. People can also buy my artworks if they like something,” he adds.

Bipasha, too, Karan says, has been excited about the initiative. So is she a liberal or a harsh critic? “Bipasha doesn’t have a filter. She would tell the truth without thinking that it might hurt the other person. I remember working on a small piece and when she saw it, she was like ‘yeh toh mithaai ka dabba lag raha hain, a cute one though’ (laughs). While I’m sensitive to what she says, I prefer the way she is. Such people in your life always tell you the truth,” he concludes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
In affidavit in SC, Shaheen Bagh interlocutor blames police for barricades
In affidavit in SC, Shaheen Bagh interlocutor blames police for barricades
As protesters rage in Delhi’s Jaffrabad over CAA, BJP leader recounts PM’s words
As protesters rage in Delhi’s Jaffrabad over CAA, BJP leader recounts PM’s words
‘It’s an honour’: PM Modi tweets ahead of Donald Trump’s India visit
‘It’s an honour’: PM Modi tweets ahead of Donald Trump’s India visit
‘Kohli missed a trick’: Laxman identifies what ‘could cost India the match’
‘Kohli missed a trick’: Laxman identifies what ‘could cost India the match’
Volkswagen T-Roc SUV launch on March 18, will take on Creta, Seltos and Hector
Volkswagen T-Roc SUV launch on March 18, will take on Creta, Seltos and Hector
US President may get ‘Trump platter’ at iconic Delhi restaurant: Report
US President may get ‘Trump platter’ at iconic Delhi restaurant: Report
Huawei Watch GT 2 review: Should you buy this under Rs 16,000 smartwatch?
Huawei Watch GT 2 review: Should you buy this under Rs 16,000 smartwatch?
Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President’s arrival
Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President’s arrival
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News