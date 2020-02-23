Happy birthday Karan Singh Grover: Bipasha Basu posts his pool pictures from Maldives, see here

tv

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 14:45 IST

Bipasha Basu has shared stunning pool pictures of actor husband Karan Singh Grover along with a heartwarming message on his 38th birthday. The two are vacationing in Maldives as part of his birthday celebrations.

Sharing the shirtless pictures of the actor, Bipasha wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday to my Everything...@iamksgofficial Life has been beautiful with you and I know it will be more beautiful each passing day. Wish you abundance in every aspect of your life...peace, happiness, good health, love, prosperity & success. I love you ( TUVU) Monkey #monkeyprincebirthday #monkeylove.”

Karan’s love for sun and sea is evident from his social media posts. His birthdays are incomplete without them and this year, too, is no different. “I’m happy to have all my favourite things around me, the sea, beautiful sand beaches and of course, Bipasha [Basu Singh Grover]. It’s so beautiful here that every day feels special...,” says an elated Karan, who’s spending his special day in Maldives. “Don’t know how different [the celebration] is going to be this time, but just being here makes me so happy,” adds Karan, who turns 38 today.

Of late, he has been in the limelight for his Star Infinity Art series. While his passion for painting is known, Karan recently started posting some artworks online, including videos of the making, thanks to Bipasha’s encouragement.

The actor is content with the “good response” his posts have been garnering. While many feel he could have done this much before, Karan feels things happen whenever “they are meant to, whenever they work the best for you”.

“Earlier, I would paint or sketch something and show it to people around, who might not necessarily be art patrons. I would show it to our gardener, liftman, and even some other friends. Their reactions helped,” says Karan, who will exhibit 18 of his artworks in Mumbai next month, and later, in an international location.

Also read: Shekhar Kapur wonders how Mogambo would react to Mr India 2, Twitter says Crime Master Gogo can take his legacy forward

Interestingly, the actor always wanted to launch an art website that will explain the inspiration behind the Star Infinity Art series, around his birthday. “I was looking for a space that could highlight my journey, learning, and, of course, my creations. People can also buy my artworks if they like something,” he adds.

Bipasha, too, Karan says, has been excited about the initiative. So is she a liberal or a harsh critic? “Bipasha doesn’t have a filter. She would tell the truth without thinking that it might hurt the other person. I remember working on a small piece and when she saw it, she was like ‘yeh toh mithaai ka dabba lag raha hain, a cute one though’ (laughs). While I’m sensitive to what she says, I prefer the way she is. Such people in your life always tell you the truth,” he concludes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more