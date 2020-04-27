Hasmukh: Delhi HC seeks Netflix response on plea to stop airing Vir Das show

tv

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of Netflix on a plea seeking to stop airing the series Hasmukh, especially episode four, for allegedly damaging the reputation of lawyers.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva also issued notice to the producers of the show after the plea filed by advocate Ashutosh Dubey, a Supreme Court lawyer, claimed that the series has alleged that lawyers are thieves, scoundrels, goons and “rapists”.

The petition said that the makers have not only demeaned the advocates, but also the police and politicians. It said that the statements made against the community are highly disparaging, defamatory and bring disrepute to the law profession, lawyers and advocates in the eyes of general public.

On Monday, advocate Dubey pressed for an interim relief and said that the online platform should stop airing the series till the matter is decided. They also sought that at least the alleged defamatory part is expunged.

He said that senior advocates Amit Sibal and Sandeep Sethi, for the respondents did not agree to this prayer and sought time to file the written submissions. According to Dubey, the court reserved its order on the interim application seeking relief asked both the sides to file their written submissions.

The plea had said that the remarks have caused utmost damage to the legal profession in the eyes of the millions of viewers watching it. It had sought that the part in question be deleted. The matter would be now heard on July 7.

