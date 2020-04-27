e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Hasmukh: Delhi HC seeks Netflix response on plea to stop airing Vir Das show

Hasmukh: Delhi HC seeks Netflix response on plea to stop airing Vir Das show

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of Netflix on a plea seeking to stop airing the series Hasmukh.

tv Updated: Apr 27, 2020 19:12 IST
Richa Banka
Richa Banka
Hindustan Times
Vir Das stars as a murderous comic in Hasmukh.
Vir Das stars as a murderous comic in Hasmukh.
         

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of Netflix on a plea seeking to stop airing the series Hasmukh, especially episode four, for allegedly damaging the reputation of lawyers.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva also issued notice to the producers of the show after the plea filed by advocate Ashutosh Dubey, a Supreme Court lawyer, claimed that the series has alleged that lawyers are thieves, scoundrels, goons and “rapists”.

The petition said that the makers have not only demeaned the advocates, but also the police and politicians. It said that the statements made against the community are highly disparaging, defamatory and bring disrepute to the law profession, lawyers and advocates in the eyes of general public.

Also read: Hasmukh review: Vir Das kills a promising idea with a mediocre show

On Monday, advocate Dubey pressed for an interim relief and said that the online platform should stop airing the series till the matter is decided. They also sought that at least the alleged defamatory part is expunged.

He said that senior advocates Amit Sibal and Sandeep Sethi, for the respondents did not agree to this prayer and sought time to file the written submissions. According to Dubey, the court reserved its order on the interim application seeking relief asked both the sides to file their written submissions.

The plea had said that the remarks have caused utmost damage to the legal profession in the eyes of the millions of viewers watching it. It had sought that the part in question be deleted. The matter would be now heard on July 7.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
‘Shame and disgust’: Rahul Gandhi amid row over cost of Covid-19 test kits
‘Shame and disgust’: Rahul Gandhi amid row over cost of Covid-19 test kits
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Mahindra Alturas G4 BS 6 price details revealed
Mahindra Alturas G4 BS 6 price details revealed
Never Have I Ever review: New Netflix show takes desi drama worldwide
Never Have I Ever review: New Netflix show takes desi drama worldwide
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
Watch: Chennai police stop ambulance to allow VIP convoy to pass 
Watch: Chennai police stop ambulance to allow VIP convoy to pass 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus lockdownCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiHrithik RoshanRajasthan Covid-19 CasesTelangana COVID-19 CasesGujarat Covid-19 casesKanika Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news