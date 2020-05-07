e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / ‘I have become more social during the lockdown’

‘I have become more social during the lockdown’

tv Updated: May 07, 2020 02:37 IST
Sonil Dedhia
Sonil Dedhia
(Elli AvRam)
         

“I have never been so occupied on a daily basis,” says Elli AvRam, who is been doing many things since the lock down began. “I feel the day just goes by. I love dance but because of the shooting schedule, I would hardly get time. But I am have been doing it a lot now. I have taken to painting, and have even started writing. I also talk a lot to my friends. It’s really funny because I feel I have become more social these days. The other day, I was talking to a friend back home in Sweden for six and half hours and it wasn’t like we were bored. In fact, right now, work is the last thing on my mind as I just want things to get back to normal for everyone of us.”

Unlike many people the actor says she hasn’t watched much of television and has taken a lot of time self-introspecting, “I haven’t binged watched a single series, as I have kept myself busy doing creative things. I love cooking, and I have been doing a lot. I have been living alone with my cat (Charles) and a house help. Every evening I sit besides my window with my cat and see the sun go down. There is a lot of me time available and I am enjoying it.”

Avram, who was a participant in Bigg Boss says that the reality show somewhere prepared her for the lockdown, “A lot of people are asking me how am I staying positive and not bored. I think subconsciously living in the Bigg Boss house made me adjust staying in the same place. I am not frustrated or feeling anxious. In fact inside the house, we had other people to interact, right now I am on my own. But I have social media and my phone to chat with people, so I can’t complain,” she signs off.

top news
Air India opens bookings for passengers to London, Singapore, US from May 8
Air India opens bookings for passengers to London, Singapore, US from May 8
PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19
PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19
‘China may or may not keep trade deal’, says US President Donald Trump
‘China may or may not keep trade deal’, says US President Donald Trump
Delhi court orders FIR against two women for communal slurs, lockdown violation
Delhi court orders FIR against two women for communal slurs, lockdown violation
Donald Trump calls Covid-19 crisis ‘worse than Pearl Harbor or 9/11 attacks’
Donald Trump calls Covid-19 crisis ‘worse than Pearl Harbor or 9/11 attacks’
Chinese firms again question findings about their kits by Indian authorities
Chinese firms again question findings about their kits by Indian authorities
Exclusive: MyGov India CEO explains how Aarogya Setu handles your data
Exclusive: MyGov India CEO explains how Aarogya Setu handles your data
New Covid-19 test, invented in India, may be deployed within a month
New Covid-19 test, invented in India, may be deployed within a month
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news