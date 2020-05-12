e-paper
Home / TV / Jaideep Ahlawat: ‘Paatal Lok explores depths of societal immorality’

Jaideep Ahlawat: ‘Paatal Lok explores depths of societal immorality’

Jaydeep Ahlawat, who plays the washed out cop from Delhi in Amazon series Paatal Lok, talks about how the show ‘does not shy away from bringing out the dark side of these uncertain times’.

tv Updated: May 12, 2020 08:08 IST
Indo Asian News Service, New Delhi
Jaydeep Ahlawat plays cop Hathiram Chaudhary.
Jaydeep Ahlawat plays cop Hathiram Chaudhary.
         

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat is excited about his upcoming Paatal Lok, and says it is great to be part of a series which does not shy away from bringing out the dark side of these uncertain times. In the series, he essays the role of Hathiram Chaudhary, a washed-out police officer in Delhi who is put on an extremely high-profile case.

“It is an incredible honour to be a part of a series that does not shy away from bringing out the dark side of these uncertain times,” Jaideep said.

“Hathiram is like any other individual who is discouraged at every instance and wants to break through to prove his worth in the eyes of his superiors, his family and most of all himself. Pataal Lok explores the depths of human and societal immorality through a captivating storyline and exemplary talents,” he added.

Also read: Deepika Padukone shares pic from her pre-wedding puja, organised by mother Ujjala: ‘Love you amma’

In the show, Hathiram is on the lookout for four criminals -- serial killer Vishal “Hathoda” Tyagi (Abhishek Banerjee), Tope “Chaaku” Singh (Jagjeet Sandhu), Kabir M. (Aasif Khan), and Mary “Cheeni” Lyngdoh (Mairembam Ronaldo Singh) -- behind a failed assassination attempt of a well-known journalist Sanjeev Mehra (Neeraj Kabi). The thrilling chase leads him to the dark alleys of -- Paatal Lok.

The show will go live on Amazon Prime Video on May 15.

