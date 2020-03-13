Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and other late-night talk shows halt production amid coronavirus scare

tv

Television broadcasters NBC and CBS have announced that they would halt the production of their two highlight TV shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Variety, The Late Show (hosted by Stephen Colbert) and The Tonight Show (hosted by Jimmy Fallon) will temporarily suspend production from Friday (local time).

NBC which runs The Tonight Show stated in a release that “we will continue to monitor the situation closely and make decisions about future shows as we get closer to the start of production”. Also, CBS announced that the The Late Show would skip the production of three scheduled broadcasts till March 30.

Jimmy addresses an empty studio amid Coronavirus concerns #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/ZZ1Wm5sGrD — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) March 13, 2020

Earlier, CBS had announced that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert also will tape without an in-studio audience, as did Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, starting March 15.

The shows’ broadcasts will be unaffected. Not all shows will be without a live audience. The Talk on CBS will continue with its regular live audience. Another daytime program, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, said it will suspend audience attendance starting Monday. The action won’t affect the talk show’s production schedule, and it will be regularly reviewed, Telepictures Productions said.

Hi Folks. We have a new show tonight w no audience, but we cancelled next week’s shows before our scheduled break. I wish I could stay on stage to share this uncertain moment w you, but I don’t do this show alone, and I have to do what’s best for my staff. Hope to be back soon. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) March 13, 2020

Also Wednesday, CBS said production on the 41st edition of Survivor has been postponed in response to the spread of the coronavirus. Filming was scheduled to begin later this month in Fiji. But CBS now said production will start on May 19, depending on events.

The entertainment sector’s response to the unfolding crisis has included cancellation of the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, and delays of events include California’s Coachella festival and the release of the latest James Bond movie, No Time To Die.

