Keith Sequeira: It’s a privilege to have someone like Rochelle as my wife

Away from the hoopla of showbiz, actors Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao exchanged their wedding vows in a small place near Rochelle’s hometown Mahabalipuram on March 3. Keith shares that Rochelle made sure that their D-Day was dreamlike.

“It was well-divided in terms of responsibilities, but I let her take charge for everything. It is every girl’s dream to have a perfect wedding and for every man, especially me, it’s a privilege to have someone like Rochelle [as my wife] because she knows specifically what she wants. She wanted a quiet wedding next to her hometown. It was a spiritual journey for us... the whole affair was very close to our hearts,” says Keith.

The actor has resumed work after a break, and bagged a role in a television show. Pointing out the benefits of marrying someone in the same industry, he says, “You understand the problems and ambiguity, and can reach out and be patient as opposed to someone who does not understand the challenges of a profession. So, they’ve got to be your companion in the tough times. Being in the entertainment field is like a journey through your life which won’t always be smooth sailing.”

How did Keith’s female fans react to his marriage? “I think everyone is happy... They saw the love we had. It was real and not fake,” he says.

