Koffee With Karan 6 preview: Karan Johar asks Arjun Kapoor about his sex life as sister Janhvi Kapoor giggles

Karan Johar has no qualms about interrogating his guests about their sex lives on his chat show, Koffee With Karan 6. The father of two could be seen chatting with Saif Ali Khan regarding his bedroom secrets while his daughter Sara Ali Khan squirmed in Sunday’s episode. And the filmmaker is in no mood to budge as he can be seen asking his next guest Arjun Kapoor about the same. The Mubarakan actor will be seen sharing the couch with his stepsister Janhvi Kapoor, who makes her Koffee debut this season.

In the preview, Arjun can be seen objecting to Karan’s interest in his sex life saying that he needs to understand that Janhvi Kapoor is sharing the couch. Janhvi, however, is all smiles in the company of her brother. The two also participate in a quiz round and Arjun confesses that he has no knowledge of English music or Hollywood as Janhvi goes on to answer all questions.

In the second preview of the next episode, Janhvi claims that she does not know the meaning of ‘hook up’ to which Arjun can be seen mocking her for acting like goddess Parvati. True to his trademark style, Karan asks her directly if she is dating her Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter. While she replies with a clear no, Arjun is quick to add that Ishaan is, however, always around her like a bee. Soon after Karan shifts his focus to Arjun and asks him if he is single. The actor doesn’t answer, leaving the audience to guess the answer. Even Janvhi jumps in and asks why they haven’t had this conversation before.

The preview also features Karan asking Janhvi whether she would like to share a room with Katrina or Deepika. The star kid instantly names Deepika and joyfully suggests that they both can then listen to some south Indian music together. Arjun, however, teases her that Deepika will do her Chennai Express ‘Thangabali’ routine in the room.

Arjun is rumoured to be in relationship with Malaika Arora, who is a co-judge along with Karan Johar on India’s Got Talent. While they have maintained a stoic silence on the same, their joint public appearances continue to make headlines on a regular basis.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 12:10 IST