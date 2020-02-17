Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz’s suitor is man from viral paragliding video, Paras says tattoo of ex’s name ‘means nothing’

tv

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra are all set to find their life partners in the Colors TV’s new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which goes on air tonight. Sneak peeks from the first episode have dropped online, which shows Shehnaaz and Paras meeting prospective suitors.

In the first promo shared on Instagram by Colors, Paras is seen dancing to Kukkad from Student Of The Year. He then meets his first suitor, Sanjana, and does a romantic paper dance with her to the tunes of Bheege Honth Tere from Murder.

Host Maniesh Paul teases Paras and Sanjana about getting lost in the moment and jokes, “Kya baat hai! Emraan Hashmi ka gaana kya baja diya, yeh log toh mood mein aa gaye (Wow! With an Emraan Hashmi song playing, these two really got in the romantic mood)!”

The next contender, Heena, asks Paras if he was committed to his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri, whose name is tattooed on his wrist. He said, “Agar committed hota toh yahaan hota hi nahi. Aur yeh tattoo-vattoo ka kuch nahi aaj ki date mein. Yahaan pe cross lagega aur likhunga, ‘Who’s next?’ (If I was committed, I would not be on this show. Tattoos mean nothing in today’s day and age. I’ll cross this tattoo out and write, ‘Who’s next?’).”

In the second promo, Shehnaaz says that she came on the show because in Bigg Boss 13, Bigg Boss called the shots but in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, she will be the one calling the shots. She then goes on to say that she wants at least 20-25 men to come on the show and compete for her.

The first suitor who comes is Shehnaaz’s friend and Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh. She calls her brother Shehbaz Gill on stage to help her decide, and he grills Rohanpreet in a hilarious way.

Suitor number 2 is Vipin Sahu. If the name does not ring a bell, think of the man from the viral paragliding video (‘Land kara de’). He presents Shehnaaz with a cake and a bouquet of flowers, and she gives him a task to impress her.

Comedian Balraj Syal is the third suitor, and he straight away goes to Shehnaaz and garlands her. When she expresses her amazement at his confidence, he jokes, “Punjabiyon ke paas hai kya, sivaay confidence ke (What do Punjabis have other than confidence)?”

Paras also features in this promo, and makes a joke about Shehnaaz “flipping”.

