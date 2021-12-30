e-paper
Home / TV / Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya celebrate son Agastya’s five-month birthday: ‘We are so blessed’

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya celebrate son Agastya’s five-month birthday: ‘We are so blessed’

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya’s son Agastya has turned five months old. The couple took to Instagram to share some pictures from a party that they threw for him on Wednesday.

tv Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 19:44 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya with their son Agastya.
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya with their son Agastya.
         

Actor and dancer Natasa Stankovic is a proud mommy as she celebrates five months since the birth of her baby boy, Agastya. She and her partner Hardik Pandya threw a small party for their son on Wednesday and cut a cute cake together.

All three of them were dressed in matching outfits. While Natasa wore a white top and blue jeans, Hardik was seen in a white hoodie and Agastya in a white shirt and beige pants. As the family cut a Christmas-themed cake, Hardik took the baby in his arms and the little one flashed the biggest smiles. “5 months to our boy @natasastankovic__ we are so blessed,” Hardik captioned his post. Natasa also shared a photo from the celebrations on Instagram.

The couple’s fans showered them with love. Suniel Shetty and Sagarika Ghatge dropped heart emojis on the post. “Lovely family,” wrote a fan. Natasa and Hardik’s family members also joined the celebrations and shared pictures on Instagram.

 
 
 

Hardik and Natasa welcomed Agastya on July 30, weeks after announcing that they were expecting a child. The two have been sharing adorable pictures and videos of him on social media, much to the delight of fans.

Recently, in a video shared by Mumbai Indians on Instagram, Hardik talked about having to leave Natasa and Agastya, just days after he was born, for IPL. “It has been just a fantastic time for me to spend even 15 days, before I left for UAE, with my child and Natasa. It is one of the toughest things. That is why I told Natasa as well that if it is going to pain this much, I will make it worth it,” he had said.

Also read: Remo D’Souza on how Salman Khan helped his family after he suffered a heart attack: ‘We call him an angel’

Hardik said that the birth of Agastya has made him realise the love he has for his family. “I think I’m in a much better space. Now I’m a father. It has given me immense pleasure and at the same time, I think I have realised that the love for the family has increased a lot,” he had added.

