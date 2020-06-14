e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 14, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Not secret wedding with Asim Riaz, here is the real reason behind Himanshi Khurana wearing chooda and mangalsutra

Not secret wedding with Asim Riaz, here is the real reason behind Himanshi Khurana wearing chooda and mangalsutra

Himanshi Khurana of Bigg Boss 13 fame sparked speculation of a secret wedding with Asim Riaz after she shared a picture of herself wearing chooda and a mangalsutra bracelet.

tv Updated: Jun 14, 2020 10:59 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Himanshi Khurana sparked marriage rumours with a picture of herself in chooda.
Himanshi Khurana sparked marriage rumours with a picture of herself in chooda.
         

Bigg Boss 13 contestant and actor Himanshi Khurana sent the grapevine into a tizzy when she shared a picture of herself wearing chooda (bridal bangles) and a mangalsutra (necklace worn by married women) tied around her wrist. Fans immediately began speculating that she had secretly tied the knot with her boyfriend and Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz during the lockdown, but the truth is something else.

Himanshi’s new Instagram post clears the air -- it was her look for a new music video titled Bazaar (Unlock the Lockdown of Tears), which also features Punjabi actor-singer Yuvraj Hans. On Saturday night, she shared the poster of her upcoming video, which shows her wearing the same striped shirt as in the earlier picture.

 

 

Earlier this month, Himanshi and Asim featured together in a music video -- Khyaal Rakha Kar. Presented by Desi Music Factory, the song was sung by Preet Inder. This was the couple’s second music video together, after Kalla Sohna Nai, which released in March this year.

Also read: Rani Mukerji recalls working with Shah Rukh Khan on Chalte Chalte, says he went out of his way to take care of crew

Asim and Himanshi fell in love during their stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house. While they started off as good friends, he was always vocal about his feelings for her. However, she was engaged to someone else outside the show.

Himanshi’s engagement broke off and she re-entered Bigg Boss 13 after her eviction to confess her love for Asim. He got down on one knee and proposed marriage to her. They began dating after the show ended.

In a media interaction after the Bigg Boss 13 finale, Himanshi said that Asim held her hand and introduced her to his family. She said that she was standing at the back, so that he could meet his family first. “Lekin Asim was looking for me and unhone mera haath pakadke seedha apne parents ke paas le gaye ki ‘See, she is the girl jisse main milwana chahta tha’ (But Asim was looking for me and he held my hand and took me straight to his parents and told them, ‘See, this is the girl I wanted you to meet’),” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Amit Shah holds crucial meeting on Delhi’s Covid-19 situation with Arvind Kejriwal
Amit Shah holds crucial meeting on Delhi’s Covid-19 situation with Arvind Kejriwal
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Odisha nearing 4,000-mark; 186 new cases reported
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Odisha nearing 4,000-mark; 186 new cases reported
1 army soldier killed, 2 injured as Pakistan shells forward posts in J-K’s Poonch
1 army soldier killed, 2 injured as Pakistan shells forward posts in J-K’s Poonch
Rayshard Brooks shooting: Protesters set Wendy’s restaurant on fire in Atlanta
Rayshard Brooks shooting: Protesters set Wendy’s restaurant on fire in Atlanta
15 cities with rising Covid-19 cases have emerged as new areas of concern
15 cities with rising Covid-19 cases have emerged as new areas of concern
‘When we sleep, the virus sleeps too’: Pakistan cleric’s Covid-19 logic
‘When we sleep, the virus sleeps too’: Pakistan cleric’s Covid-19 logic
‘He opened the innings’: The Virat Kohli Indian Team selection story
‘He opened the innings’: The Virat Kohli Indian Team selection story
Covid cure found, claims Ramdev’s Patanjali: ‘100% effective in clinical study’
Covid cure found, claims Ramdev’s Patanjali: ‘100% effective in clinical study’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In