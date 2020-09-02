Padma Lakshmi celebrates 50th birthday with gorgeous swimsuit pics: ‘I’m just getting started’

tv

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 07:57 IST

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi is walking into her 50s in style. On Wednesday, Padma shared a bunch of pictures from a beach day on Twitter to celebrate her 50th birthday.

The photos show Padma in a pink bikini, enjoying a day out in the sun and by the ocean. Wearing dark sunglasses, she is seen stepping into the water and posing with confidence. “50 is the new 30, feel like I’m just getting started,” she wrote with her pictures.

50 is the new 30, feel like I’m just getting started✨ pic.twitter.com/1bBYCxqKgN — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) September 1, 2020

Just a little bit cold 🥶 pic.twitter.com/jrp2Wl4H4T — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) September 1, 2020

Padma’s pictures got her a tonne of compliments from her fans and followers. “You look fabulous, ma’am,” wrote one. “Happy birthday, Padma! You’re a beautiful woman inside and out! Thanks for making the world better with your voice and power,” wrote another.

Padma is currently working on her first picture book, Tomatoes for Neela. It is an intergenerational story about a little girl who likes to cook and helps prepare her family’s savory tomato sauce. “Cooking and the passing down of food knowledge is one of the most enriching ways I bonded with the women in my family. And it’s how I bond today with my daughter, passing down skills and advice that I hope will give her a lifetime of healthy eating long after I am gone,” she had said in a statement.

The book will release in fall 2021. Her previous works include Easy Exotic and Love, Loss and What We Ate.

She has also created and hosts the new Hulu documentary series Taste the Nation, which celebrates the food of American immigrants and indigenous people. “I am an immigrant. And I was just disgusted the way immigrants had been used as a pawn for political gain and been discriminated against so grossly by this administration. I guess this show is my rebuttal to that,” she said.

Also read: Sonu Sood reveals he bagged his first film, after many auditions, by simply taking off his t-shirt

Recently in an interview with HT Brunch, Padma opened up about her struggle with endometriosis. “I suffered from endometriosis all my life and was never treated for it properly. I had five operations; two of them did not even scrape the surface of what was wrong,” she said. “When I got better and got to the other side and saw how normal women lived during their periods, it got me terribly angry. If I had had the same surgery that I had at 36 at 20, my life would have been so different. It made me realise that there is misogyny even in healthcare,” she said. She founded the Endometriosis Foundation of America in 2009 and spreads awareness about the condition through it.

Follow @htshowbiz for more