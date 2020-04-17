Raftaar on Neha Dhupia being trolled after Roadies comment: ‘She gave him gaali, you gave her gaali. What’s the difference?’

tv

Singer and rapper Raftaar has spoken about the recent controversy on his show, Roadies Revolutions. He has defended co-judge from the show, actor Neha Dhupia after she was trolled for weeks for criticising a contestant on the show.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama during an interview, Raftaar said the trolls have balanced the sides by abusing Neha. “What is the difference? She abused the boy and every one else abused her. Nikkhil (Chinappa) Sir did not abuse anyone but everyone abused him. So what changed? It’s just action and reaction. If you pay attention, whatever is happening is not bringing any change,” he said.

The controversy started after a recent episode of the ongoing season of MTV Roadies Revolution, wherein Neha, who is a gang leader, reprimanded a male contestant for slapping a girl for allegedly cheating on him. She also defended the girl saying as far as cheating goes, ‘it’s her choice’ if she wants to be with ‘five other men’.

Raftaar added that he thought the man was not ashamed or sorry about slapping his girlfriend, which is what irked everybody. He said he even talked to the guy afterwards about it.

After getting trolled online, Neha took to social media to defend herself. She posted a lengthy statement, declaring she has been misinterpreted.Responding to the trolls, Neha wrote: “Roadies is a show that I have been a part of for five years and enjoyed every bit of it. It takes me all over India and gives me the opportunity to team up with absolute rock stars from all parts of the country. What I do not like or accept is what is happening for more than two weeks now! Recently during one of the episodes that aired, I took a stand against violence.”

She also stated how trolls have affected her family members. “Sadly, as a reaction to my opinion, I have been subjected to weeks of vitriol. One of my posts had over 56k comments! Yet I was silent but now people close to me who have nothing to do with this - my family, my friends, my co-workers and even my dad’s personal WhatsApp are being flooded with abuses and harassment. My daughter’s page is nothing less than a barrage of abuses and this is not acceptable to me,” Neha added.

