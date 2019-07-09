Sacred Games 2 trailer spawns hilarious memes on Rohit Sharma, India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final

The first trailer for the second season of Netflix’s hit series Sacred Games was released on Tuesday. Within a couple of hours of its releases, Twitter is already teeming with hilarious memes and jokes, made on fresh new dialogues from Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s cool gangster, Ganesh Gaitonde.

From cricketer Rohit Sharma to frustrated engineering students, the Sacred Games 2 trailer’s dialogues found resonance with everyone. “Apun ko kya maloom tha, apun ko toh bas ga**d marni thi” and “Balidaan dena hoga” were hot favourites. Some even realised how the latter dialogue, spoken by Pankaj Tripathi’s Guruji, could be perfect for today’s India vs New Zealand semi final match at the ongoing ICC World Cup.

Check out the best tweets here:

#SacredGames2

1st Year Engg. Students - Sir how was your experience of Engineering Life ?



Pass Out Student - pic.twitter.com/v1SC56qOAy — Abhi (@im_Abhi_07) July 9, 2019

Bumrah while bowling to Vijay Shankar in nets #SacredGames2 pic.twitter.com/NNRcon5Rb9 — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) July 9, 2019

#sacredgames2

Best Friend [ excitedly ] : Bhai pehla relationship kaisa hota h ?



Me : pic.twitter.com/jVgShwR23b — !! Vipul Garg 🇮🇳 !! (@tweet0logy) July 9, 2019

Nirmala Sitharaman to Middle Class:



Pic 01: Before Budget

Pic 02: After Budget#SacredGames2 pic.twitter.com/fHlzhlAxvS — Dr Raul Vinci (@DrRaulVinci) July 9, 2019

#SacredGames2 #MissionMangal

Saaho, Mission Mangal and Batla House will release on 15 Aug

Me while watching Sacred Games 2 on 15 Aug :- pic.twitter.com/OA4UbJR9S0 — Sky (@SkyTheWraith) July 9, 2019

When you are going to kill someone but you see a job fair on the way #SacredGames2 pic.twitter.com/5TPdgkKt4w — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) July 9, 2019

The new season will be out on August 15. The new season will mark the return of Saif Ali Khan as the protagonist, Sartaj Singh. The trailer introduces some new faces including Ranvir Shorey and Kalki Koechlin.

The 2.10-minute trailer shows the no-nonsense cop Sartaj Singh connecting dots to spot and find crime lord Gaitonde. In the background, Gaitone can be heard saying “My life was doomed, Sardarji. Just like yours will soon be.”

Also read: Hrithik Roshan on Kangana Ranaut: I have learned that bullies have to be treated with patience, not engaged with | EXCLUSIVE

Next, the trailer shows an enigmatic godman played by Tripathi, who had a brief role in the first instalment. Based on Vikram Chandra’s 2006 novel by the same name, Sacred Games received immense critical acclaim for its gripping plot and powerful performances.

The plot, in the first season, revolved around the lives of Sartaj, and crime lord Gaitonde. The show progressed as the lives of the two characters collided. Singh was shown on a mission to uncover a terror attack in Mumbai in 25 days and to solve the mystery. All the eight hour-long episodes were directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 15:01 IST