Sacred Games 2 trailer spawns hilarious memes on Rohit Sharma, India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final

The first trailer for Sacred Games season 2 was shared by Netflix on Tuesday and as expected, Twitter has erupted in a big celebration. The Saif Ali Khan-Nawazuddin Siddiqui show returns on August 15.

tv Updated: Jul 09, 2019 15:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Twitter can’t keep calm after watching Sacred Games 2 trailer.

The first trailer for the second season of Netflix’s hit series Sacred Games was released on Tuesday. Within a couple of hours of its releases, Twitter is already teeming with hilarious memes and jokes, made on fresh new dialogues from Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s cool gangster, Ganesh Gaitonde.

From cricketer Rohit Sharma to frustrated engineering students, the Sacred Games 2 trailer’s dialogues found resonance with everyone. “Apun ko kya maloom tha, apun ko toh bas ga**d marni thi” and “Balidaan dena hoga” were hot favourites. Some even realised how the latter dialogue, spoken by Pankaj Tripathi’s Guruji, could be perfect for today’s India vs New Zealand semi final match at the ongoing ICC World Cup.

Check out the best tweets here:

The new season will be out on August 15. The new season will mark the return of Saif Ali Khan as the protagonist, Sartaj Singh. The trailer introduces some new faces including Ranvir Shorey and Kalki Koechlin.

The 2.10-minute trailer shows the no-nonsense cop Sartaj Singh connecting dots to spot and find crime lord Gaitonde. In the background, Gaitone can be heard saying “My life was doomed, Sardarji. Just like yours will soon be.”

Next, the trailer shows an enigmatic godman played by Tripathi, who had a brief role in the first instalment. Based on Vikram Chandra’s 2006 novel by the same name, Sacred Games received immense critical acclaim for its gripping plot and powerful performances.

The plot, in the first season, revolved around the lives of Sartaj, and crime lord Gaitonde. The show progressed as the lives of the two characters collided. Singh was shown on a mission to uncover a terror attack in Mumbai in 25 days and to solve the mystery. All the eight hour-long episodes were directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 15:01 IST

