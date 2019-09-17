Shilpa Shinde blames CINTAA for not getting work, it replies ‘no time to focus on a single actor’

tv

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 11:09 IST

Actor Shilpa Shinde, who had accused a producer of sexual harassment, recently blamed Cine and TV Artistes Association for not getting good offers in television industry. CINTAA has now termed her claims as “baseless”, saying they don’t have time to “make efforts to sabotage anyone’s career.”

According to a report on Spotboye, Amit Behl, the joint secretary of CINTAA, has said, “We have nothing to do with people who are not our members.” He added, “Shilpa was expelled from CINTAA because she bad-mouthed her own association. She went to the media saying, ‘I don’t care about CINTAA’. Do you think the CINTAA executive committee has that much of time to focus on a single actor/actress and make efforts to sabotage anyone’s career? Here, we are trying to offer help to our members and if somebody has to stop someone from getting work, it has to be the producers’ association. It can’t be us.”

On being asked if she could ever be reinstated in CINTAA, he said, “She has to make the first move and apologise for the misgivings that she has done. Only then, her return to CINTAA will be considered.”

Talking about not getting desired work, Shilpa had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “All these years, I dedicated my life to the medium and have had got immense love and job satisfaction. However, after what happened when I left my last (sitcom) show… The work I was getting wasn’t good enough and after a point, I realised that was because [Cine and TV Artistes Association] did not want people to work with me. After a lot of fights, finally things have changed for better, but still I’m not getting the kind of work I’d like to do. Since that’s not happening, I’m not thinking about TV right now.”

Also read: Shilpa Shinde on not getting good offers: ‘Cine and TV Artistes Association did not want people to work with me’

Shilpa had filed an FIR against her last show’s producer, accusing him of sexual harassment, alleged mental torture and not clearing her remuneration. Shilpa is known for playing Angoori Bhabhi on comedy show, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai!. She is also the winner of Bigg Boss 11.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 11:07 IST