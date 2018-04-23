Shilpa Shinde gets back at Hina Khan, trolls after porn clip controversy?

The rivalry between TV actors Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan goes back to Bigg Boss 11 when they were in contention for the top spot. Later, the trophy and a huge prize money went to Shilpa Shinde.

The second instalment of their verbal battle started when they came out of the house. While Shilpa became a part of a couple of shows, Hina preferred not sharing the stage with her.

They again fought last week when Shilpa, in a bid to clear her name of a fake MMS scandal, posted a picture on Instagram, and said that she is not in the given porn clip.

Hina Khan and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal immediately criticised Shilpa for being not considerate towards the girl in the porn clip.

Rocky wrote on Twitter, “@ShindeShilpaS whatever happened with u is unfortunate n u hav a right to Spk abt it but I ask u, do u hav a proof of consent of the woman in ths video tht u can post it? If she’s the imposter u claim why don’t u go Legal instead of promoting porn on Sm being a responsible celeb?”

Hina Khan seconded him and tweeted, “Sad..anyone’s fans or regular trolls may get away by saying anything on SM but as a public figure we get a power to be able to reach to millions with just one tweet and at least we should be very careful n responsible. Specially in these times, real life is not a reality show!”

Later, Shilpa’s brother Ashutosh quoted Rocky’s tweet and said, “@JJROCKXX a person who has fallen prey to such disgusting act can only understand. Before being a celeb she is a woman and has every right to raise voice against such acts. SM only promoted her fabricated clip, so if she is using same SM to prove it wrong, then what’s harm.”

Now, with the fans from both sides indulging in a war on social media, Shilpa Shinde returned to her Instagram account and posted a cryptic message which seems to be directed towards Hina Khan and her friends.

On Sunday, she wrote, “I don’t have time to hate people..who hates me. Because I am too busy in loving people who loves me.”

It seems the two actors are gearing up for another round of fight on social media.