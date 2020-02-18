Shilpa Shinde hits back at Sidharth Shukla’s fans who want her to return Bigg Boss trophy. Watch video

tv

After Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde said in an interview that it would be a “disaster” if Sidharth Shukla wins Bigg Boss 13, his fans began tweeting with the hashtag # ShilpaTrophyVapasKaro. Shilpa, who claimed to be in an abusive relationship with Sidharth in 2011, had earlier said that she would return her trophy if he was crowned the winner of the popular reality show.

Shilpa has hit back at Sidharth’s fans who have been demanding that she return her Bigg Boss trophy after his win. In a video, she said that she was “so blessed” to have the love of her fans. “This is not PR, this is pyaar,” she said.

“Sach mein, koi haath laga ke dikhaye, haath tod dungi. Shahenshah ki tarah le kar ghumenge (If someone dares to touch the trophy, I will break their hand. I will roam around with the trophy like an empress),” she added.

In another clip, Shilpa says, “Let me remind the naïve people who are demanding that I return my trophy that I sat right here and said that if the channel gives the trophy to a wrong person like Sidharth Shukla, then I will return my trophy. If you are asking me to return my trophy, you are accepting that Sidharth Shukla has wrongly been given the trophy. Caught you!”

Shilpa warns Sidharth’s fans not to take on her fans, or they will fall flat on their faces. She says, “And anyway, do not try to take on Shilpians. You will fall flat on your faces. You don’t know, they will bust you up.”

In response to Sidharth’s fans, Shilpa’s fans have now started tweeting with the hashtag #ShilpaEarnedTrophy on Twitter. The two fandoms are now fighting it out on the microblogging site.

After winning the Bigg Boss 13 title, when Sidharth was asked about Shilpa’s comments, he told reporters in a media interaction, “I feel sorry for Shilpa that she has to give her trophy back.”

