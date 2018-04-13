Sunil Grover is concerned about Kapil Sharma’s health, wants his family to take care

There is no explaining the love-hate relationship between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover. The rise and rise of Kapil Sharma ended with a mid-air fight between Kapil and his most prolific colleague. As Sunil and Kapil parted ways, never to collaborate again, India lost its favourite show, Comedy Nights with Kapil, to falling TRPs. Their run-ins continued over more than a year. Now that Kapil’s new show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma, has temporarily gone off-air and Sunil Grover’s web series, Dhan Dhana Dhan, is off to a decent start, the comedian was asked about his frenemy.

Sunil replied, “Main is sandarbh mein sirf itna kehna chahoonga ki Kapil ko apni sehat pe dhyan dena chahiye aur unki family ko bhi take care karna chahiye aur...he should get back soon. (I would just want to say that Kapil should take care of his health and should take care of his family as well and he should get back soon).”

Kapil and Sunil have shared a fraught relationship ever since their much publicised fight. Their most recent round of controversy arrived a few days before the premiere of Kapil’s show, when Sunil said on Twitter that he had not been approached for it. His wrote on Twitter, “Bhai aap jaise kuch aur log bhi mujhse same poochte hain. Lekin mujhe iss show ke liye KOI call nahin aaya. Mera phone number bhi same hai. Intezar kar Ke ab maine kuch aur sign kar liya kal. Aap logon ki duaon se ek achhe project Ke sath juda hoon. Jaldi aapke samne Aata hoon.”

Kapil replied, “Yes .. he is lying .. I called him 100 times n sent my people to his home .. even I went to his home to meet him for the show .. but now I will not let anybody take any advantage on my name .. enough is enough.”

Sunil ended the conversation by alluding to Kapil’s reported ongoing battle with alcoholism, and wishing him the best health. Sunil also took to Twitter to wish Kapil, “Happy Birthday @KapilSharmaK9 May God keeps you healthy and happy brother. Love and wishes.”