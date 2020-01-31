Tabu on working with Mira Nair after 14 yearrs for A Suitable Boy: ‘I don’t think she aged at all’

tv

Actor Tabu is teaming up with director Mira Nair after 14 years for the BBC One original series A Suitable Boy. Talking about the experience, Tabu has said she was glad to see that Nair remained unchanged at heart.

Based on Vikram Seth’s book of the same name, the series also features Ishaan Khatter as Maan Kapoor, the rebellious son of politician Mahesh Kapoor (played by Ram Kapoor), who develops an attraction to the beautiful courtesan Saaeda Bai (essayed by Tabu).

Tabu told Mid Day in an interview, “She has the same energy that I had seen during The Namesake. I don’t think she has aged at all. Mira keeps collaborating with people whom she has worked with earlier. To be able to form such bonds in today’s world is a beautiful quality. She is like a rock who will never move. It’s always so wonderful reconnecting with Mira. Her quality of work is reassuring. You can submit yourself to her, knowing that she will create something magical.”

The six-part series will be produced by Lookout Point for BBC One, with Andrew Davies writing the screenplay. Apart from Ishaan, Tabu and Ram, A Suitable Boy also features newcomer Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Shahana Goswami, Namit Das, Gagan Dev Riar, Danesh Razvi, Mikhail Sen, Vivek Gomber and Mahira Kakkar.

Speaking about adaptation of his book, Vikram Seth had earlier said, “It was with some anxiety that I agreed to my book being put on the screen, but I’m glad I did. With Andrew adapting and Mira directing, I feel that my story is in safe yet inspiring hands. We all passionately believed that the series should be filmed in India with an Indian cast, and we have got great locations and wonderful actors. I am confident they will bring my characters brilliantly to life - and I hope they have a really good time doing so.”

