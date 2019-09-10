e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Sep 10, 2019

Teri Meri Kahani teaser: Ranu Mondal makes her singing debut with Himesh Reshammiya. Watch

The teaser of the song Teri Meri Kahani shows internet sensation Ranu Mondal recording the song with Himesh Reshammiya.

tv Updated: Sep 10, 2019 17:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Ranu Mondal in a still from the Teri Meri Kahani song teaser.
Ranu Mondal in a still from the Teri Meri Kahani song teaser.
         

Singer Himesh Reshammiya has released the first teaser of a song showing a few glimpses of internet sensation Ranu Mondal, who can be seen lending her voice for the song. Titled Teri Meri Kahani, the song has been penned with Shabbir Ahmed for his next project, Happy Hardy and Heer.

Ranu has been introduced as ‘the sensational singer’ in the music video, which stars Himesh alongside Punjabi actor Sonia Mann.

 

Several music lovers reacted to the song teaser. A viewer wrote, “The most heard lines ever.. Teri meri kahani.” Another wrote, “Can’t wait for tomorrow..I’m really excited for this song. It’s gonna be AWESOME!!”

Himesh’s official Twitter handle had earlier shared a video of Ranu recording the song in August. “The lady Ranu Mondal singing Lata ji’s song outside Kolkata railway station. Today she recorded her first song with Himesh sir for his film #HappyHardyAndHeer,” it wrote in the caption.

 

Ranu became an overnight social media sensation after a video of her crooning legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s hit song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai on a railway platform went viral. However, a few days ago, Lata himself reacted to Ranu’s overnight fame.

Lata told IANS in an interview, “Agar mere naam aur kaam se kissika bhala hota hai toh main apne-aap ko khush-kismat samajhti hoon (If anyone gets benefited from my name and work then I feel fortunate).”

“But I also feel imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success. By singing my songs or Kishoreda’s (Kumar), or (Mohd) Rafi Saab’s, or Mukesh Bhaiyya or Asha’s (Bhosle) numbers, aspiring singers can get short-term attention. But it won’t last,” she added.

Also read: Fans disappointed after Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘be original’ comment for Ranu Mondal: ‘She could have been more gracious’

Ranu’s daughter had recently accused members of a club helping her in lieu of her money. To this, Ranu had said, “Being an artist, money isn’t something that concerns me. Getting the opportunity to sing is more than enough. Also, to survive we all need food, proper clothes and a decent place to stay; by God’s grace I have all that now. Yes they had taken Rs 10,000 but then that was used in buying household stuff, clothes, cooking gas and travel fares. It’s very important to trust people and I do that.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 17:25 IST

tags
trending topics
Vikram landerApple Event 2019iPhone XR vs iPhone 11Apple iPhone 11 LaunchAamir KhanRishi KapoorPM ModiJammu and KashmirKashmir issueDUSU Elections 2019Muharram 2019
Top News
latest news
TV News
don't miss