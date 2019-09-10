Teri Meri Kahani teaser: Ranu Mondal makes her singing debut with Himesh Reshammiya. Watch

tv

Singer Himesh Reshammiya has released the first teaser of a song showing a few glimpses of internet sensation Ranu Mondal, who can be seen lending her voice for the song. Titled Teri Meri Kahani, the song has been penned with Shabbir Ahmed for his next project, Happy Hardy and Heer.

Ranu has been introduced as ‘the sensational singer’ in the music video, which stars Himesh alongside Punjabi actor Sonia Mann.

Several music lovers reacted to the song teaser. A viewer wrote, “The most heard lines ever.. Teri meri kahani.” Another wrote, “Can’t wait for tomorrow..I’m really excited for this song. It’s gonna be AWESOME!!”

Himesh’s official Twitter handle had earlier shared a video of Ranu recording the song in August. “The lady Ranu Mondal singing Lata ji’s song outside Kolkata railway station. Today she recorded her first song with Himesh sir for his film #HappyHardyAndHeer,” it wrote in the caption.

The lady Ranu Mondal singing Lata ji's song outside Kolkata railway station. Today she recorded her first song with Himesh sir for his film #HappyHardyAndHeer pic.twitter.com/3mqNUkXDhM — Team Himesh (@TeamHimesh) August 22, 2019

Ranu became an overnight social media sensation after a video of her crooning legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s hit song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai on a railway platform went viral. However, a few days ago, Lata himself reacted to Ranu’s overnight fame.

Lata told IANS in an interview, “Agar mere naam aur kaam se kissika bhala hota hai toh main apne-aap ko khush-kismat samajhti hoon (If anyone gets benefited from my name and work then I feel fortunate).”

“But I also feel imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success. By singing my songs or Kishoreda’s (Kumar), or (Mohd) Rafi Saab’s, or Mukesh Bhaiyya or Asha’s (Bhosle) numbers, aspiring singers can get short-term attention. But it won’t last,” she added.

Ranu’s daughter had recently accused members of a club helping her in lieu of her money. To this, Ranu had said, “Being an artist, money isn’t something that concerns me. Getting the opportunity to sing is more than enough. Also, to survive we all need food, proper clothes and a decent place to stay; by God’s grace I have all that now. Yes they had taken Rs 10,000 but then that was used in buying household stuff, clothes, cooking gas and travel fares. It’s very important to trust people and I do that.”

