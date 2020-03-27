TV industry in lockdown, Shantanu Maheshwari teaches art of mopping, Hina Khan makes a sketch. See pics

tv

Actor Shantanu Maheshwari took upon himself to teach his fans the art of mopping the floor. He shows how to hold the mop, bend down on one knee and move backwards while mopping, all in a step-by-step session. He mentioned many of his fans had called him a ‘low-level poncha athlete’.

The actor, who participated on Nach Baliye 9, shared the video guide on Instagram and wrote, “Everyone has learnt to wash hands (which is good) but to keep your house clean, y”all need to master the art of POOCHA....Janhit mein jaari. Jab poocha lagani ki. Ho baari tumhari. Watch and learn.”

Hina Khan, who had earlier shared a video of herself mopping the floor is also painting in quarantine. She shared a glimpse of herself on Instagram and wrote, “You will Heal, you will b okay...A sketch a day keeps the dulness away..” She later shared a sketch of a girl and a pine tree, along with a disclaimer, “Please don’t judge my creativity on my sketching skill ! I am not a professional and holding the sketch pencil after years. Hope you like it.”

Sketches made by Hina Khan.

Actors Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhry are also utilising their time in isolation. The two shared a video of them dancing together. Debina is also busy cleaning and arranging stuff at home. She had shared a picture of herself sitting alongside several rows of shoes, boots and stilettoes as she arranged her shoe rack. “Self quarantined. And I have so much to do. I organised , cleansed my shoes. Mission 1 accomplished. What are you doing??” she captioned it.

She also went on to arrange her bookshelf and posted a picture as she climbed up a ladder to reach out to the shelf. She wrote, “Any takers here. .Clean and organised my library. And yes I have a book collection too... for all those who are thinking I am into shoes. .Beauty may be dangerous , but intelligence is lethal.”

