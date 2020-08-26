Vir Das on his show Inside Out: ‘Entire world is going through same thing at same time, this never happens in an artist’s life’

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 07:07 IST

Actor-comic Vir Das has created a comedy special like no other. With Inside Out, Vir has brought the audience inside his home and has got a few glimpses into their lives as well.

The show is a compilation of Vir’s ‘sit-down’ shows on Zoom calls that he performed over the lockdown period right from his home. The audience also logged in to watch him from their own homes, with their babies, families, and dogs. Talking about the drastic change in tone, Vir said in a conversation with Hindustan Times that it all felt ‘different’.

“I think it was just different. Because usually when people come and see me, you are a very large mass of people, and you exist in the darkness. I exist in the spotlight and brightlights and you are coming to hear about my life. But now we are all just boxes on a Zoom call. Like right now, you can look into my life, I can look into your life. That’s how it changed for me. It had to become a conversation since I can see my audiences live for the first time,” he said.

Speaking about the origins of the show, Vir said it started as just a couple of shows he would do to raise money for a different charity. “People started tuning in from everywhere int the world--from Norway, Wuhan, Costa Rica, Russia, all tuning in. I realised that this might be the only time in my life when the entire world is going through the exact same thing at the exact same time. That never happens in an artist’s life. So I felt I had to capture this conversation and I turned it to this show,” he said. While the Zoom shows did allow him avenues to flex his comedy muscles, Vir is still too keen to be back on stage. “The minute there is a vaccine, main first day first show lene wala hai,” he said.

Of course, the informality of it all also results in some hilarious, unscripted incidents. “Someone has flushed, there is balls scratching, somebody is watching the show and he gets caught by his mom watching the show. Lots of random sh*t is happening in these shows. This the first time in my life where I have come to a show with zero agenda. The audience is going to tell me what the show is about, it is the opposite of my career.”

While at home, Vir is not just working on his shows but also making and sharing videos on latest controversies and internet debates. Recently, he shared a video on the double standards of film stars who treat their subordinated like dirt but pretend to be all for equality and respect at the workspace. Talking about what inspired the video, Vir said, “It’s just a very basic thing where I will only call out someone else when I have taken a hard look at my own behaviour. And I feel that should apply for everybody. And I think you can tell the goodness of someone by how they treat people who are less power or they how treat people largely who serve them. So I feel like that’s more important and that’s what I was bringing to light.”

Inside Out is available on www.virdas.in to watch.

