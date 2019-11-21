Vivian Dsena reveals why he quit Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Madhubala

tv

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:43 IST

TV actor Vivian Dsena has opened up about his decision to walk out of his ongoing popular show, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Claiming he quit the show because of a 20-year leap, adding that he also left his famous show Madhubala when the makers took a leap.

Speaking with Pinkvilla in an interview, Vivian said, “Everything in the world comes with eventuality. Honestly speaking, I thought the leap was the time when I could walk off. Imagine after 20 years of a leap, I have a son who is 22 years old, and I am myself 30 years old... it isn’t relatable to me. Imagine the young actor speaking to me as buddies once the camera is cut. Somehow, I did not have a conviction towards this and they knew this from day 1 that post leap Vivian wouldn’t be comfortable doing this. This is nothing new. Actually, during Madhubala too, I had left the show post leap.”

Vivian added that he almost said no to the role. “I was going to say no, but then I just thought I should do it (laughs). The subject of Shakti is very sensitive keeping the Indian sensibilities in mind. So, even I was in two minds about it. When I was speaking to the channel, and they narrated the story to me, I was also shocked and was apprehensive thinking people might get offended. But then, I was like someone will do, let me do it. The channel thought I could do it, so I lapped upon their trust.”

Also read: Arjun Rampal-Mehr Jessia granted divorce after 21 years of marriage, daughters to stay with mother

He also revealed he was offered Bigg Boss but the show does not suit his persona. “When they offered me Bigg Boss, I was doing Shakti and there were creative talks going on with them. But imagine, a person who is not even active on social media, how will he be comfortable in front of the camera all day confined in a house,” he told the website.

Follow @htshowbiz for more